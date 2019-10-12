Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jake Huber and Pippa Laguna practice their junior life guard skills at Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club and the Airlie Beach Swim Centre.
Jake Huber and Pippa Laguna practice their junior life guard skills at Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club and the Airlie Beach Swim Centre. Contributed
Whats On

Open day to be held at swim centre

Monique Preston
by
12th Oct 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you ever wanted to join a water rehabilitation exercise class or become a junior life guard?

If so, an open day in Jubilee Pocket on Sunday is the place to be.

Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club and the Airlie Beach Swim Centre is holding an open day from 10.30am to 1pm.

On the day, people will be able to sign up for the Aqua Rehabilitation Program, for those aged over 50 years.

Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club secretary Annika Grunwald said the program allowed people to work on getting their strength and balance back after operations.

"It builds muscles in the legs,” she said.

The program is partly funded by the Queensland Government and people can get eight sessions for $80, with a maximum of four people in a session.

Youngsters wanting to join the Junior Lifeguard program will be able to do find out more about it and sign up on Sunday.

The program has two sessions a week - one for those aged four to eight years, and another for those aged eight to 16 years. The program has both swimming and theory components.

The open day will also show off everything the swim centre has to offer including adults swimming, pregnancy aqua, swim squad, learn to swim classes and private lessons.

Don't forget to take your swimmers on the day.

There will also be a drawing competition on topics of how we can do better for our Reef or water safety, with prizes on offer.

open day swimming whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    How a Vietnamese refugee became a millionaire

    premium_icon How a Vietnamese refugee became a millionaire

    News EMOTIONAL REUNION: Merle gave 17-year-old without any English a chance. More than three decades later he has returned to show his thanks.

    BUSINESS WIN: New major retailer opening soon

    premium_icon BUSINESS WIN: New major retailer opening soon

    Business Staff at neighbouring business say store will be welcome addition.

    Hip, new art trend on its way to Whitsundays

    premium_icon Hip, new art trend on its way to Whitsundays

    Whats On Find out where to get your hit of cocktails and creativity.

    Wild weather bears down on CQ

    premium_icon Wild weather bears down on CQ

    News Damaging winds and large hailstones have been forecast for parts of the Whitsundays...