Open day to be held at swim centre

Jake Huber and Pippa Laguna practice their junior life guard skills at Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club and the Airlie Beach Swim Centre. Contributed

HAVE you ever wanted to join a water rehabilitation exercise class or become a junior life guard?

If so, an open day in Jubilee Pocket on Sunday is the place to be.

Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club and the Airlie Beach Swim Centre is holding an open day from 10.30am to 1pm.

On the day, people will be able to sign up for the Aqua Rehabilitation Program, for those aged over 50 years.

Airlie Beach Aquatic Reef Club secretary Annika Grunwald said the program allowed people to work on getting their strength and balance back after operations.

"It builds muscles in the legs,” she said.

The program is partly funded by the Queensland Government and people can get eight sessions for $80, with a maximum of four people in a session.

Youngsters wanting to join the Junior Lifeguard program will be able to do find out more about it and sign up on Sunday.

The program has two sessions a week - one for those aged four to eight years, and another for those aged eight to 16 years. The program has both swimming and theory components.

The open day will also show off everything the swim centre has to offer including adults swimming, pregnancy aqua, swim squad, learn to swim classes and private lessons.

Don't forget to take your swimmers on the day.

There will also be a drawing competition on topics of how we can do better for our Reef or water safety, with prizes on offer.