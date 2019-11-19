FIRST LOOK: New Anaconda store just days away from opening

THE Whitsundays will soon have a world of outdoor adventure equipment at its fingertips when an Anaconda store opens its doors this week.

Based at Whitsunday Plaza, Anaconda Airlie Beach promises to provide the region with products previously not available in the Whitsundays.

The store covers an impressive 1400sqm and will feature extensive fishing and camping ranges, as well as hiking, water sports and outdoor clothing ranges.

Grant Spees and Heidi Rukiehn are just two of the Anaconda Airlie Beach team members who will be on deck for this Saturday's official opening of the new store. Shannen McDonald

Spearheaded by store manager Bas Van Stijn, Anaconda Airlie Beach has a team of 20 local employees who will be providing expert knowledge on their extensive range of adventure products.

"We have recruited some of the best experts in Airlie Beach to assist customers at the new store and our team is excited to bring their expertise to the local community," Mr Van Stijn said.

"We're a different retailer than what we've seen here before.

"We'll be adding more variety to Airlie Beach rather than duplicate what's already here."

Team members Chelsea Heta and Olivia Thompson are excited for the official opening of the Anaconda Airlie Beach store this Saturday. Shannen McDonald

Popular Whitsunday fishing expert Grant Spees is joining the outdoor adventure team, to offer his knowledge and expertise to a variety of new and existing customers.

After working with his father Bob Spees as they ran Whitsunday Fishing World for 15 years, Mr Spees is excited about his next chapter in fishing.

"I'm here at Anaconda for the love of fishing," Mr Spees said.

"It would be a waste if I went away from fishing after 15 years of helping people.

"Here I'll be staying in the game and sharing my passion."

Grant Spees will be on hand at the new Anaconda Airlie Beach store, to share all his fishing knowledge and expertise. Shannen McDonald

To celebrate the opening of their newest store, Anaconda will be hosting a grand opening this Saturday.

From 8am Anaconda Airlie Beach is partnering with the BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort for their Trolley Dash competition, with the main prize winner receiving three nights in a deluxe studio cabin along with Anaconda product.

Camping enthusiast Jason Vowles is just one of 20 team members at the new Anaconda Airlie Beach store. Shannen McDonald

Anaconda Airlie Beach is also teaming up with their local Men's Shed group​ who are hosting a free sausage sizzle for attendees.

There will also be free coffee, face painting and ice cream and $20 gift vouchers for the first 200 customers.