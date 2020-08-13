OPEN FOR BUSINESS: What the Whitsundays wants to see next

KFC, Krispy Kreme and Aldi were among stores Whitsunday residents hoped would open their doors in the region soon.

KFC, Krispy Kreme and Aldi were among stores Whitsunday residents hoped would open their doors in the region soon.

SNAGGING a bargain and sewing up a storm seem to be at the top of the Whitsundays’ priority list when it comes to the businesses residents would like to see open their doors.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent put a call out on Facebook to find out which businesses people hoped would open in the region.

While some were simply pleased by the news The Source Bulk Foods was exploring the possibility of a Cannonvale store, others had big ideas for other shops.

Take a look at what the residents of the Whitsundays hope will open here soon.

Aldi

The people of the Whitsundays love a bargain with Aldi taking the crown for most wanted business.

The closest Aldi is located in Rockhampton, which is quite a trek for anyone wanting to camp out to bag the latest snow gear and signature chair.

Ava Marie Anderson, Annette Kostowski, Sarah Logan and Philomene Bell were among the residents hoping to see an Aldi open in the region.

Whitsunday residents had high hopes for a Spotlight to open in the region. Pictured is Tracey Kaspers, Spotlight Springfield store manager.

Spotlight

It looks like COVID-19 has brought out the crafters among us.

Spotlight was also a popular suggestion with the nearest store located in Mackay.

The crafty store was suggested by Mariaan Mathews and Helen Andersen.

IKEA

Lovers of all things Scandi and cinnamon buns called for an IKEA to be set up in the Whitsundays.

Cue arguments over flat packs!

Thanks to Rosa Jay and Scott Saffell for their nominations.

Krispy Kreme

Residents with a sweet tooth called for a Krispy Kreme to come to the Whitsundays, because the only thing better than doughnuts is doughnuts eaten on the beach.

Scott Saffell was keen for the sweet store to open in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday residents also hoped a Krispy Kreme would soon come to the Whitsundays.

KFC

The Whitsundays has had a KFC-shaped hole in its heart for many years, so it was no surprise residents wanted the dirty bird on their doorstep.

Sandy Kennedy was one of the residents to throw KFC into the ring.

The Body Shop

Lovers of coconut scrub and face masks were longing for The Body Shop to open its doors in the region.

The two closest store stores are in Mackay and Townsville.

Sara Oconnor was one resident who was keen to see the store open closer to home.

Residents also called for a rock climbing gym, modern furniture store and a go-karting facility.