Open for inspection homes June 14-20

IF interest in the recently launched luxury terraced homes at The Terraces at Sage Landing is anything to go by, the high level of interest in the Buderim property market does not look to be slowing down following a very strong first half of the year.

Principal of five Ray White businesses on the Sunshine Coast, including Buderim, Brett Graham says it's incredible how fast a year goes, especially in the Buderim real estate arena.

"The middle of the year is approaching very quickly and now we can look back and see how the start of the year 'ended' and how the end of the year is 'starting'," Mr Graham said.

"The first part of the year was extremely busy and it seems that nothing will change going forward.

"If anything, the visitors to our open homes are increasing and general enquiry into our office remains at the high end.

"The result being, turnover is increasing and sale prices are continuing a steady rise. Although some price ranges and particular stock types may not be experiencing upward trends, in general we are on the increase.

"There seems to be so much happening in all areas that it you can't help but feel that the next couple of years will see strong activity, equally suiting both sellers and buyers.

"In regard to The Terraces at Sage Landing, it's not every day you find freehold, level lots within walking distance of Buderim village, so the strong early interest in the final stage of this development is not a surprise to us - particularly given the very positive response to the initial stage."

HMR Projects director Ken Reed said 90% of the first release of Sage Landing had sold before construction commenced earlier this year and interest in the final release, The Terraces, has been no different with more enquiries being registered than the first release at such an early stage in the project.

"The Terraces comprises six exclusive terrace homes and maintains all the character and quality associated with Sage Landing, while this release has the added benefit of being a private, gated community," Mr Reed said.

"With so many couples living in large family homes or on acreage in Buderim, we've found there is certainly a demand for smaller, freehold dwellings as a number of these residents look to downsize.

"Whether they are newly retired, or the kids have started high school or university and no longer need expansive gardens, with an average size of more than 200sq m these homes don't compromise on space but require very little in terms of ongoing maintenance."

Mr Reed said families appreciated the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house and land package offering at The Terraces because it had been thoughtfully designed with two spacious living areas, 2.7m ceilings, internal light-filled courtyards and a chef's kitchen featuring European appliances.

Despite rainy weather, Mr Reed says Sage Landing builders Devcon are well on track to ensure that the first of the thirteen homes in Stage 1 will be completed by the end of July as scheduled.

"Slabs were poured on nine of the thirteen homes in the first stage by the end of May with the remaining slabs due to be poured by the middle of June," Mr Reed said.

"Six of these homes already have rooves installed so it's great to see this boutique enclave coming to life.

"The last week in May saw purchasers joining pre-wire inspectors on site to confirm light and power locations so it's all systems go for our construction team and we are well on track to welcoming those who will call Sage Landing home in the coming months."

Stage 2 of the development, The Terraces at Sage Landing which recently launched to market includes six two-storey terrace homes within a boutique, gated community. Lot sizes range from 174sq m-252sq m, with the homes incorporating ducted air-conditioning, double lock-up garages, NBN connectivity and spacious north facing entertainment areas.

To find out more or register your interest, please visit www.sagelanding.com.au.

BUDERIM

The Terraces,

17 Sage St

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house and land packages each offering two spacious living areas, 2.7m ceilings, internal light-filled courtyards and a chef's kitchen featuring European appliances. In a boutique, gated community that within walking distance to Buderim village

Price: From $849,000

Agent: Lew Pottinger and Judy Wild at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0419 788 547 / 0419 798 905.

Inspection: On site, every Saturday 11-11:30am

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND'S OPEN HOMES