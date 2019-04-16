Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bob Katter in Mackay.
Bob Katter in Mackay. Caitlan Charles
Politics

'Open up all the Galilee, not just one mine': Katter

Caitlan Charles
by
16th Apr 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF AUSTRALIANS don't own the railway line into the Galilee Basin, they cannot reap the benefits. That is what Katter's Australian Party is fighting for in Central and Northern Queensland.

Bob Katter was in Mackay yesterday to campaign alongside Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck and Dawson candidate Brendan Bunyan.

Mr Katter said it was important to ensure the railway was not foreign owned.

"The benefits should flow to the Australian people,” he said.

"The people own the railway lines, we get the benefit.

"It will open up all the Galilee, not just one mine.

"Give us the power, and we will give you the rail line and we will give you 20,000 to 30,000 jobs.”

bob katter brendan bunyan capricornia dawson galilee basin george birkbeck
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    premium_icon Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    News A MAN who recorded a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit has been warned that prison could be a possibility if he offends again.

    Bowen live on television

    premium_icon Bowen live on television

    Weather Today Show shows off Bowen.

    Library's major milestone

    Library's major milestone

    News Set for a celebration on Tuesday.