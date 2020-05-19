Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Open your borders’: Premier urged to lift lockdown

by Jodie Stephens and Matt Coughlan
19th May 2020 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has urged state and territory governments to open borders to domestic holiday-makers when safe.

Meanwhile flag-carrier Qantas says it is preparing for an easing of travel restrictions, with hygiene and distancing measures to be rolled out from June 12.

Queensland has flagged border closures with southern states until at least September due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting despair from tourism groups, while WA and SA are also signalling borders will remain shut until the end of winter.

 

Senator Simon Birmingham has urged Queensland to not keep its borders closed for too long. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty Images
Senator Simon Birmingham has urged Queensland to not keep its borders closed for too long. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

 

Senator Birmingham said states and territories should seek to reopen.

"Those states who've got border controls in place, assuming we've continued to see very low rates of transmission of COVID-19, ought to be looking at opening up their borders," Senator Birmingham told the Nine Network.

Tourism - which employs one-in-13 Australians - has been one of the hardest-hit sectors as governments act to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Most tourism workers have been forced on to wage subsidies or the temporarily-boosted dole.

 

Grounded Qantas aircraft parked at Brisbane Airport. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Grounded Qantas aircraft parked at Brisbane Airport. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

 

Qantas and Jetstar, however, say they are planning ahead for eased restrictions.

Qantas medical director Ian Hosegood said in a statement social distancing wasn't practical on an aircraft and unnecessary given the low on-board transmission risk.

"The extra measures we're putting place will reduce the risk even further," Dr Hosegood said.

Pre-flight, passengers will be strongly encouraged to take advantage of contactless check-in via an app or online and the self-serve bag drop service.

In the Qantas lounges there will be increased physical distancing, hand sanitising stations and more disinfection of surfaces, with hand sanitising stations also available at departure gates.

On-board measures will include masks for all passengers and enhanced aircraft cleaning.

 

 

Service and catering will be simplified to minimise contact between passengers and crew, and passengers will be asked to limit their movement around the cabin once seated.

"We're relying on the co-operation of passengers to help make these changes work for everyone's benefit," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

Senator Birmingham said public health was crucial but the economy needed kickstarting.

"We need people moving across this country again when it's safe to do so," he said.

Deputy Nationals leader David Littleproud said advice from the chief medical officer should be considered alongside state health authorities.

The Queensland MP said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should not turn the borders into a parochial issue in the lead up to October's state election.

"We shouldn't put ourselves in cotton wool for too long because it's only going to destroy much of the tourism sector," Mr Littleproud told Sky News.

Originally published as 'Open your borders': Premier urged to lift lockdown

More Stories

Show More
border coronavirus covid-19 editors picks politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

      Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
      • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday leaders outline steps to economic recovery

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders outline steps to economic recovery

        News Four of the region’s leaders have indicated how they plan to help the Whitsundays recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

        Sparky's 'bad luck' leads to drug fine

        premium_icon Sparky's 'bad luck' leads to drug fine

        News A man was charged with drug offences after being at a house just as a search...

        Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        premium_icon Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        Business QSL is calling on cane growers from across the state to consider nominating a local...

        Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

        premium_icon Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

        Golf Bowen Golf Club welcomed 94 players to the green for the first competition in three...