Opening of office means Urannah is now one step closer

A LONG awaited water project is one step closer to fruition after the announcement of a new local office opening.

The Urannah Water Scheme has officially opened their Bowen office, located on Gregory St, today (October 29).

The new office will act as the project headquarters for the next year as the project's EIS, detailed business case and financial close are completed.

Urannah Water Scheme CEO Kerry Huston said that they were working hard in moving the project forward.

"Our motivated group of contractors, supporters and stakeholders are wasting no time in getting this project shovel ready to deliver water security for North Queensland," he said.

"The Urannah Water Scheme will provide affordable water in North Queensland and our hydropower plant will lower the cost of electricity.

"During construction, almost 1200 jobs will be created and more than 650 jobs once operational."

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise (BCE) Chairman Paul McLaughlin said that building the Urannah Dam would be a game-changer for the region and will advance communities.

The BCE have been one of the biggest supporters and influencers of the Urannah Water Scheme and say that the project could advance then region the same way the Fairbairn Dam advanced the central highlands area over 40 years ago.

"The BCE lead pre-feasibility has generated huge interest from the private sector and paved the way for investors to further support the project development," Mr McLaughlin said.

"Since the Federal Government announced a funding grant in May, it has been full steam ahead for the Urannah Water Scheme project team.

"The project team has commenced discussions with landholders, lodged the Initial Advice Statement with the Office of the Co-ordinator General for declaration as a Project of State Significance and engaged PWC and GHD to lead the project studies.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen congratulated BCE and the Urannah team and said it was 'another exciting step in the much-discussed and long-awaited Urannah water project.'

"The Urannah Dam will be transformational for Bowen, the Whitsundays and the surrounding region and it's benefiting from the Morrison Liberal National Government's focus on building dams to secure our water future," he said.