Opening pushed back for Daydream Island

THE opening date for the cyclone-ravaged Daydream Island has been pushed back from August until an unspecified date "later this year”.

Daydream Island's director of sales and marketing Jayson Heron said the logistics of working on an island site, more additions to the original project and an exciting new pool landscape had contributed to the delay.

"We should be announcing an opening date for later in 2018 at the end of this month,” he said.

With around 80 contractors on the island most days, Ms Heron said the 277 rooms available to guests were really concious of retaining the familiar intimate feel. "Our living reef is very exciting, we are opening a much bigger and better facility with an education centre, underwater viewing and a large lagoon for a turtle rehab centre,” he said.

Shanghai-based China Capital Investment Group's (CCIG) owns Daydream Island and roles have already begun being advertised for work on the island. CCIG also own the South Molle Island resort which Mr Heron confirmed work will begin once plans are approved after Daydream's refurbishment is finished.