OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Susan Turner, Adam Falls and Liam Gooder can't wait to welcome everyone to their new kitchen, bar, grill and cafe, Harba Road. Georgia Simpson

FRESH, seasonal produce, with hints of Indian and Mexican flavours are at the forefront of this brand-new Whitsunday eatery.

Couple Susan Turner and Adam Falls have teamed up with long-time friend and ex-colleague Liam Gooder to embark on a dream that has most likely been brewing for more than a decade.

Fifteen years ago, Mr Gooder and Mr Falls met when they both started working at Harbour - a venue in Melbourne.

Young and ambitious, Mr Gooder took on a management role and Mr Falls became head chef.

Their story has come full circle as their new establishment, named Harba Road, is a nod to where it all began, and also to the new location.

Doors open for the first time on Monday at 6.30am.

The bar and grill will be open seven days a week from 6.30am - 10pm, with a vegan and vegetarian friendly menu.

The trio have spent the last seven months transforming the venue into a 162 seat cafe by day, and a bar and grill by night.

It's been a labour of love for the owners, as they've personally invested blood, sweat and tears on the tools, building the venue from scratch.

"There wasn't even walls or a ceiling, it was basically just the frame of a building," Ms Turner said.

Mr Falls has travelled the world, and his food will be like nothing else in the Whitsundays.

Punters can expect, seasonal menus, with fresh and where possible, local ingredients.

While Mr Falls remains tight-lipped about what exactly will be on the menu, he does allude to delicious, melt in your mouth home-made crumpets, smoked meats, platters and a kids menu.

Every single dish has been thoughtfully created by Mr Falls, including the kids menu where the usual suspects of chicken nuggets and fish fingers will be no where in sight.

"Fresh and nourishing- it's what we'd feed our kids," Falls said.

"I want to make people happy. I love seeing people enjoying what we've made them, the satisfaction when they see and try the food" he said.

Ms Turner said all three would be very hands on in the business.

"It's owner-operated, and we've put our heart and soul into this. We've picked up the tools to really create this place, and we're looking forward to getting to know everyone personally," she said.

"Its not a big commercial company that doesn't have any care for the local market."

"There is no pressure for anyone to spend- if you just want a coffee, come for a coffee. We've got plenty of space," she said.

For the latest updates, check out their Facebook page and Instagram @harbaroad.