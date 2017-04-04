Operate generators safely: Ergon

Ergon Energy is urging Whitsunday residents to follow safety instructions when operating generators.

DON'T put yourself and others at risk of electrocution.

This is Ergon Energy's message to the Whitsunday region following a week of no power due to Cyclone Debbie.

Ergon has identified a number of cases where residents had used extension cords to plug generators into power points.

Customer delivery manager Chester Brodie said while power outages were "frustrating” safety had to be the highest priority.

"Plugging a generator into a power point will send electricity through the customer's switchboard into nearby Ergon Energy power lines - either on the ground or poles,” he said.

"That poses a significant safety risk to Ergon Energy staff working on power lines or neighbours cleaning up around fallen power lines."

Mr Brodie offered customers advice on the safest means to operate generators.

"We urge people using a generator to follow the manufacturer's operating instructions,” he said.

"Generators should never be used inside. This includes inside a garage, carport, crawlspace, or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even with ventilation.

"We also urge them to make sure they place the generator well away from open windows, doors and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to travel indoors."