Operators excited to be back out on the water

THE region’s tourism operators are gearing up for their first day back out on the water today as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Stage two of the government’s recovery roadmap states that from today, Queenslanders can now have gatherings of up to 20 people, compared to the previous 10 people maximum, meaning tours and trips are now more viable for businesses.

Despite the date being unexpectedly brought forward to June 1 by the Premier, many businesses opted to stick with the original June 13 date to relaunch operations.

OzSail’s manager Dave Gibson said it was very exciting to be back out on the water for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions came in.

Mr Gibson said as soon as they “put out the call” on social media on June 1, it had been “non-stop”, with both scheduled tours so far – today’s and Tuesday’s – fully booked.

“We have actually just fully booked our second tour, on Tuesday, which is a good sign that things are coming back,” he said, adding they had gone from 25 staff to just three once COVID-19 hit.

“Our three boats have been off the water since March 23 when we cancelled everything.

“Myself, the owner Fraser Yule and our maintenance manager Jordan Fawkes have been changing reservation systems, updating websites, and doing a bit of boat maintenance, in the meantime.

“And we have all new policies and procedures for keeping the boat clean and sanitised, and our guests safe.”

Mr Gibson said their boat Avatar - the only commercial trimaran in the Whitsundays - was going out today on a two-day, one-night tour and then it would be “back to normal” from Tuesday, conducting two-day, two-night tours from their base at Coral Sea Marina.

Avatar normally takes 26 guests, so there was plenty of room for social distancing with the 20 people rule, including two crew.

“We are going to get back up there as the borders open up – we will be putting back on old staff and potentially recruiting new people as well,” he said.

“We are quite surprised because 90 per cent of guests on the two tours booked so far are international visitors – so they have been around, it’s just they have been very quiet, I suppose, but they are in Queensland.”