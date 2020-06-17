Operators exercise blue thumb to help region’s reef

Nearly 1000 coral have been replanted as part of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation's Reef Islands Initiative. Picture: GrumpyTurtleCreative

MORE than 1000 pieces of coral have been replanted into the region’s key reefs as part of an initiative that gave operators, as well as the environment, a welcome boost.

Operators from across the Whitsundays have spent the past few months training and upskilling in all things reef-related as part of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation’s Reef Islands Initiative.

As part of their training, guides helped plant corals on the Whitsundays’ key reefs in a bid to restore corals that are at risk of bleaching and help the overall health of the marine park.

Vessels and staff from Red Cat Adventures, Ocean Rafting, Prosail, True Blue Sailing and Daydream Island, along with representatives from Coral Sea Marina and Whitsunday Regional Council, worked alongside Reef Ecologic to help replenish the region’s reefs.

Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association executive secretary Sharon Smallwood said the program gave operators the chance to expand on their understanding of the reef, which they could pass on to visitors when tourism ramps up again.

“The past few months have been an incredibly tough time for the marine tourism industry, which has essentially been in hibernation due to COVID-19,” she said.

“Getting tourism operators and crew back out on the water to assist in out-planting corals has provided meaningful activity and inspired our reef stewards to continue sharing this good news story as visitors return.”

The Reef Islands Initiative is the largest reef habitat rehabilitation project of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

The $14 million, 10-year program came to the Whitsundays earlier this year and is one of four locations where projects will take place.

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler said the initiative’s projects would provide benefits from both an environmental and tourism perspective as the health of the Great Barrier Reef was “paramount” for Whitsunday tourism operators.

“Not only are we seeing amazing results from the out planted corals, but the initiative is also helping to engage our marine operators in the education and restoration of the stunning fringing reefs the Whitsundays is so well known for,” she said.

“We want to continue to build on this amazing work and be known for having an incredibly diverse inshore reef that visitors will be able to enjoy.”

Managing director of Reef Ecologic Dr Adam Smith also said the project was valuable for tourism operators who could help spread awareness of the reef and encourage restoration programs.

“Often scientists just work alone, but to amplify your message and create champions you’ve got to go on a journey with people,” he said.

“It is brilliant seeing these volunteers work with us and pointing out the fish they know and looking at their favourite bommies and seeing us collectively heal them and help them.”