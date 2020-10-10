Operators forge on in citizen science despite rocky year

Ocean Rafting are one of the Whitsunday Tourism operators involved in the Blueprint for Tourism Operators project. Picture: Supplied

Ocean Rafting are one of the Whitsunday Tourism operators involved in the Blueprint for Tourism Operators project. Picture: Supplied

A CITIZEN science project that makes use of an operator’s daily reef trips has continued full speed ahead despite a turbulent year for tourism.

The Blueprint for Tourism Operators project kicked off earlier this year but was put on hold because of coronavirus.

But since restrictions eased operators have forged on with more training for their peers to help monitor the health of water on the reef.

The project involves tourism operators taking water samples during their trips in a “citizen science” movement that will give researchers a clearer insight into the water quality of the Whitsundays.

In September, James Cook University scientists trained a further seven staff from Ocean Rafting, Red Cat Adventures and Southern Cross Sailing Adventures in water quality monitoring techniques.

This allows for water samples to be taken from two sites in the Whitsundays and for some operators, gives them a chance to get out on the water for the first time since lockdown.

Water samples are being taken from two sites in the Whitsundays. Picture: Reef Catchments

Ocean Rafting principal Jan Claxton said the project was a great way to give back to the reef.

“Water quality monitoring has been on our Ocean Rafting wish list for many years and it is so exciting that we have an opportunity to be involved right now,” she said.

“These uncertain times are filled with challenges for tourism and it has been such a positive for our passionate team to get involved in this project which is so important for understanding our environment and the places we visit daily around the Whitsunday Islands.”

Despite turbulent times, organisers say there is still strong support for the project with South Pacific Yachting donating equipment and Coral Sea Marina providing new space for operators to work in to process water samples.

More stories

Eyesore or economic boost? Residents weigh in on hotel plan

Signature Bowen mango just weeks away from shelves

Bowen man refused bail after alleged dangerous drive

Data so far has highlighted the increased wave action and turbidity that occurred in the Whitsundays as a result of Tropical Cyclone Gretel that was offshore in March.

Reef Catchments co-ordinator for the coast and biodiversity team Emma Maxwell said the project would help scientists get a better picture of what is actually going on with water quality in key tourism sites.

“The idea behind getting this program up and running was that the tourism operators could actually do that monitoring themselves,” she said.

“They’re always out on the water, they’re in it every day and they’re taking people out and going to different sites every day, so they really know what they’re looking for.

“It’s been a great project to get the people on the ground involved all the time.”

The project is funded by the partnership between the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, and North Queensland Bulk Ports, with support from Reef Catchments, Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association, James Cook University, Mackay Whitsunday Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership and Whitsunday Bareboat Operators Association.