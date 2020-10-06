Operators told to ‘pivot’ into new markets with $5m package

Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association president Tony Brown says any funding package is welcome to help the industry. Picture: Laura Thomas

STRUGGLING tour operators are being encouraged to “pivot” into the domestic market with the help of a new funding package as international borders remain closed.

The State Government announced a $5 million COVID-19 International Tourism Adaptation Grant Program to support struggling tourism operators in regional Queensland on the weekend.

The funding boost aims to support businesses that have suffered losses of income because of the international travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

Eligible businesses that rely heavily on international tourism will be able to secure up to $10,000 that can be channelled towards pivoting their product into the domestic market or meeting the operating costs of the business until the international market reopens.

Whitsunday Charter Boat Industry Association president Tony Brown said the package would go a long way in assisting those who relied heavily on international travel.

Mr Brown said international youth travellers made up about 99 per cent of patrons on overnight boat trips and about 50 per cent on day tours.

“There are a couple of operators who haven’t started operating their boats since March so some of them are finding it hard to get started and be relevant in the new industry of the domestic market only,” he said.

Just how far the $10,000 would go to cover costs was unknown as Mr Brown said operators with multiple boats and shops may not reap much benefit.

The package places a focus on businesses “pivoting” to the domestic market, which Mr Brown said from experience was not cheap.

Changes in marketing and health and safety were among a raft of adjustments his business had to make in a bid to attract more domestic travellers.

“It’s a lot of work at the end of the day, it took us about two months,” he said.

However, Mr Brown said any help was “much appreciated” to an industry he believed would take a lot longer to get back on its feet.

“It’s good to see that there’s actually some real help for industry,” he said.

“We’re not certain about where the future lies.

“There’s a sense that we’re sort of through this and economies are falling back into place, it’s just not the case in our industry.”

The assistance package is limited by criteria meaning operators who previously accessed some other grants are not eligible.