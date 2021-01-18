Menu
Letter writer Eloise Rowe says Queensland has led the nation by attacking any COVID threat with contact tracing, testing, restrictions and lockdowns. Picture: David Crosling
Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to COVID

Pam McKay
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Queensland has led the nation by attacking any COVID threat with contact tracing, testing, restrictions and lockdowns. This has kept us safe.

Consider how few of our citizens are COVID victims, while the USA has lost over 360,000 of its people and the UK is only now dealing with the rampant fallout.

Leadership leads by example. Australia is realistic about the potential threat. It is a lesson hard to learn and more difficult to ignore.

We may never be free of the danger imported from overseas, from those returning from nations where people protest against mask-wearing and social distancing.

This is a selfish perspective which kills the disempowered in vulnerable demographics.

By adhering to specialist advice, awaiting the magic vaccine, our government has taken immediate action to curtail this deadly menace.

Better to be safe than sorry.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

 

HARRY'S VIEW ON THE CANCELLATION OF THE GOLDEN MOUNT FESTIVAL

 

Harry's View on the cancellation of Mount Morgan's Golden Mount Festival for the second year in a row due to COVID.
Harry's View on the cancellation of Mount Morgan's Golden Mount Festival for the second year in a row due to COVID.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Should Australia ban all international arrivals during the COVID crisis?

Missy Lea: A resounding YES; if they were closed from Day 1; we would have no Covid.

Tom Bayliss: Yes, stop the arrivals. Only way to stop new infections.

Grant Wilson: Should have already closed them if you are rich or a movie or sports star they will charge the rules for them but everyone else has to be made suffer.

Lisa Jasperson: Yes bloody oath.

Lis Currie: Not for returning Aussies.

Celie Nash: Of course they should.

Clinton Burrows: Definitely, you had a chance to get back. If you didn't take the opportunity back then you should have so stay and ride it out where you are. And I don't believe it is right quarantine in hotels in the centre of our capital cities, and risking the lives of the greater metropolitan population.

 

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

