OPINION: League gladiators were role models

Rugby League legends Norm Provan and Arthur Summons pose with a replica NRL trophy on which they feature. Claudia Baxter

WITH the imminent arrival of that time of the year, when people - especially in Sixtacklesville - wrestle over elliptical pigs bladders, sofa sports enthusiasts may find it interesting to investigate the origins of that wonderful trophy.

You know the one I mean. It shows a huge bloke and a little bloke plastered from head to toe in mud coming off the field, embracing after a game.

St George Dragons had just beaten Western Suburbs Magpies 8-3 in the courageously contested 1963 NRL Grand Final at the SCG.

Its notoriously muddy conditions had been exacerbated by a torrential downpour and an epic struggle had culminated in the winning captain, giant second-rower Norm Provan, coming together with his Magpies counterpart, diminutive half-back Arthur Summons.

Both captains were at the peak of their footballing careers, residents in the Australian team and named in the 100 greatest players in the game in 2008.

Newspaperman John O'Gready's photograph captured the moment for posterity.

The image was then converted into the three-dimensional cast used for the Annual NRL Grand Final Trophy, which became known as the Winfield Cup until restrictions were brought on tobacco advertising in 1994.

This graphically expressive image became synonymous with the mateship of two "hardened but chivalrous warriors” embracing in a demonstration of mutual respect after an exceptionally rugged encounter in the most trying of conditions.

The difference in size was an ignored insignificance.

They were equals in Australian sport.

Mateship is a very Australian expression, a term rarely used in other English-speaking countries, so the trophy has come to symbolise all that is good in Australian sport.

However today it has a much wider application, which includes mateship in all facets of life in this wide brown land.

A closer perusal of the image reveals that Provan has already taken off his shirt in anticipation of the traditional post-match exchange but Summons does not seem to be embracing this exchange quite so enthusiastically.

He had found it hard to accept some of the referee's decisions, which makes the wholehearted sincerity demonstrated even more worthy.

In 2019 it would seem that several players in the top echelons of league are still in the learning stages with regard to self-respect and respect of significant others.

It is to be hoped that Norm Provan and Arthur Summons' actions can show them the way.