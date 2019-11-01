Opinion: ‘Region is a powerhouse for the north’

THE Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region is a powerhouse region of Northern Australia and our location comes with unique priorities and investment opportunities.

Northern Australia is broadly defined as the parts of Australia north of the Tropic of Capricorn, spanning Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland. The area covers approximately three million square kilometres with a growing population of around one million.

Northern Australia is a focus area of the Federal Government through the Northern Australia Agenda and to ensure our region receives its fair share of economic opportunities and sustainable outcomes Greater Whitsunday Alliance has a vital role to play.

Some of GW3 key priorities in this space are about supporting prosperity and enabling infrastructure, such as skills shortages, continued exploration and expansion of the resources sector, water security, supply chain efficiency road projects and flood mitigation of the Bruce Highway.

Earlier this week, Regional Development Australia MIW held a Northern Australia Agenda Workshop where the MIW region and its industry stakeholders were given the opportunity to directly engage with agencies and entities that have active involvement in Northern Australia. Some of these agencies included Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility; Department of Infrastructure Regional Development and Cities and AusIndustry.

Events like this are important to the region as they focus on what the needs, opportunities and solutions are for each industry sector and how it can benefit our position within Northern Australia.

They also play a significant part in making sure Northern Australia regional cities are not forgotten and are developing on par with their city counterparts.

In the coming weeks, GW3 will also be participating in a Northern Australia Alliance delegation to Canberra where along with our other Northern Australia economic development counterparts, we will be actively lobbying the Federal Government to continue and renew their focus on supporting regions across the top end of the country.

The Northern Australia Alliance was launched in 2015 and is an agreement between Advance Cairns, Broome Futures, Karratha & Districts Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Northern Territory Chamber of Commerce, Townsville Enterprise and Capricorn Enterprise; the key advocacy bodies from Queensland, NT and WA unite to work collaboratively and act as a catalyst to help share and change communities across Northern Australia.

Being a part of the Northern Australia Alliance ensures MIW has an active and strong voice when it comes to what we need economically to drive our region now and well into the future.

— Kylie Porter, GW3 Interim CEO