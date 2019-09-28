Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mackay resident is pushing for a saltwater pool to be installed in the region. Picture: File
A Mackay resident is pushing for a saltwater pool to be installed in the region. Picture: File
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Saltwater pool a solution to shark baiting

28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LET’S recap: There has been controversy regarding the removal of shark drum lines along the Great Barrier Reef zone coasts, and the debate surrounding culling crocodiles in residential and tourism areas.

And let’s consider that tropical Queensland is home to several species of dangerous tropical marine stingers including the box jellyfish and the irukandji.

I now ask the question — is it time to start investing into the establishment of a series of ocean pools in Queensland?

At present, there are only three such baths, and only one outside of southeast Queensland (located in Townsville).

Yet there are more than 100 of these pools in the southern states.

As well as enjoying the ocean in protection, it is an extremely safe option for the elderly, children, and people with a diversity of disabilities to dip their toes into saltwater.

Not forgetting the benefits for tourism.

And the Mackay city itself, and the suburban and rural beach areas, all could be safe, ideal locations for ocean pools.

No monetary valuation can be put on the loss of human life.

Building ocean pools would be a positive answer to providing a safe, near-natural swimming option while considering the coexistence of wildlife and humanity.

So come on Mackay, let’s lead by example and consider providing rock pools as a commonsense solution.

Leo and Bryan Scott, Andergrove

drumlines leo scott mackay sharks mackay tourism ocean pool shark attacks
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    The spending councils will have to disclose

    premium_icon The spending councils will have to disclose

    Council News Queensland councils will have to disclose how they use certain income, as part of a plan to keep constituents informed and boost transparency.

    Meet the insect that's saving beaches from a prickly problem

    premium_icon Meet the insect that's saving beaches from a prickly problem

    News This tiny weed warrior is helping clean up our beaches.

    Deadline looms on Adani coal royalties deal

    premium_icon Deadline looms on Adani coal royalties deal

    News Deal described as a “closely guarded secret”

    There's still hope for farmers

    premium_icon There's still hope for farmers

    News Newly released data sparks action against farming regulations