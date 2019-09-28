OPINION: Saltwater pool a solution to shark baiting

A Mackay resident is pushing for a saltwater pool to be installed in the region. Picture: File

A Mackay resident is pushing for a saltwater pool to be installed in the region. Picture: File

LET’S recap: There has been controversy regarding the removal of shark drum lines along the Great Barrier Reef zone coasts, and the debate surrounding culling crocodiles in residential and tourism areas.

And let’s consider that tropical Queensland is home to several species of dangerous tropical marine stingers including the box jellyfish and the irukandji.

I now ask the question — is it time to start investing into the establishment of a series of ocean pools in Queensland?

At present, there are only three such baths, and only one outside of southeast Queensland (located in Townsville).

Yet there are more than 100 of these pools in the southern states.

As well as enjoying the ocean in protection, it is an extremely safe option for the elderly, children, and people with a diversity of disabilities to dip their toes into saltwater.

Not forgetting the benefits for tourism.

And the Mackay city itself, and the suburban and rural beach areas, all could be safe, ideal locations for ocean pools.

No monetary valuation can be put on the loss of human life.

Building ocean pools would be a positive answer to providing a safe, near-natural swimming option while considering the coexistence of wildlife and humanity.

So come on Mackay, let’s lead by example and consider providing rock pools as a commonsense solution.

Leo and Bryan Scott, Andergrove