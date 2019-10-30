Opinion: ‘This invasion of privacy is traumatic’

Tarnia Kerruish believes some rental property inspections by agents are an invasion of privacy.

Tarnia Kerruish believes some rental property inspections by agents are an invasion of privacy.

REIQ domestic violence campaign

I THINK it’s fantastic to see the REIQ is training real estate agents to recognise domestic violence and make allowances with breaking leases and taking names off contracts.

However, that is not enough.

When agents walk into your home, to conduct a quarterly inspection, their heads are behind a tablet, photographing personal items, your children’s bedrooms, your furniture and your personal living space.

For women and children who have endured domestic violence, found another property to live and call their own, this invasion of privacy is traumatic.

Not only is it not necessary if there is no damage or any need of repairs, it is demeaning and makes the tenant feel dirty, scrutinised, unsafe and disillusioned in regard to who has access to these photos and how they are secured on file.

A large percentage of rentals are single parents escaping domestic violence.

This mode of inspection needs to be stopped and made illegal until the tenant vacates the property.

That also is addressing domestic violence with a code of conduct from agents toward tenants.

Tarnia Kerruish, Blacks Beach

No tick of approval from growers

A CLAIM from Environment and Great Barrier Reef Minister Leeanne Enoch in a recent media release (18/10/19) on reef regulations for farming is so wrong it demands to be publicly corrected.

In announcing rebates for agronomy advice, Ms Enoch claims that revised minimum practice standards for the cane industry have been “already approved and accepted by industry”.

As the peak representative organisation for sugarcane growers, I can assure members that we at Canegrowers have not agreed to or approved any new minimum standards under the new regulations.

Canegrowers has consistently opposed the new regulations.

It is mischievous to suggest that the responsibility for approving any regulation sits with anyone other than the government that initiates them.

I’m not sure who, if anyone outside government, has given these new farming standards a tick on behalf of sugarcane growers but it certainly wasn’t Canegrowers!

Dan Galligan, CEO, Canegrowers

The chicken-hearted roosters

BACK on the farm, in the chook pen, the fine feathered roosters continue to strut and crow about their surplus of nest eggs, all stored in the one basket.

These roosters continue to count their chickens before they are hatched.

In the lower pecking order, the hens are starved of decent feed and their productivity is down.

It’s uncertain just how many chickens will come home to roost.

Margaret Wilkie, Peregian Beach

Cash of little comfort

THE MEDIA has recently mentioned that some politicians were airing concerns that if the Morrison Government carried through with its plan to criminalise cash transactions over $10,000 it would disadvantage people in country towns that didn’t have a bank.

We needn’t worry about that too much, because in a lot of country towns, shops are closing and services have declined. Farmers are being driven off their land, especially dairy farmers, and governments seems to care little about that. Many small towns are going to disappear if the drought lingers much longer. When we are all broke, cash will be of little comfort.

However, the banks are doing okay. They survived the Commission into banking without one single charge being laid over their nefarious practices.

Removing cash will make us more dependent on the banking system. Does any government really care for we the people?

Jay Nauss, Glen Aplin