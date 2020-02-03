OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

‘It’s gotten to the point where an exorbitant fine is required to force us to think twice about replying to that oh-so-important text message.’ (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

‘It’s gotten to the point where an exorbitant fine is required to force us to think twice about replying to that oh-so-important text message.’ (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

'We see about 25 people a year die on our roads throughout Queensland in situations where distraction is, or one of the contributing factors to those crashes.'

These words from Assistant Police Commissioner, Mike Keating should be enough to keep us off our phones while driving.

But sadly they are not.

Nope, it's gotten to the point where an exorbitant fine is required to force us to think twice about replying to that oh-so-important text message.

The fact that you might die, or god forbid somebody else does, hasn't been enough to keep us from putting the phone in the glove box and out of arms reach.

Since February 1, if a driver is caught using their phone while driving they will receive a $1000 fine and the loss of four demerit points.

Do it again and it is an automatic loss of licence.

It's upsetting that getting whacked with a $1000 fine is the motivation we need to chuck the phone in the glove box.

Or maybe it isn't. Only time will tell.

I know for me, it isn't.

For me, the motivation is the fact that being a distracted driver is potentially life threatening.

What more motivation do we need than that?

Recent tragic events involving the loss of four young lives and serious injuries to three others are a timely reminder of the dangers on our roads.

The Queensland Government has made significant efforts to show they are serious about eradicating phone use while driving and making our roads safer.

Maybe it's time we started making an effort as well.