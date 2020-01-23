Oporto waging war on Uber-style food thefts

A FAST food company has gone to the extreme measure of creating an 'anti chip stealing' seal for its home deliveries.

Australian fast food franchise Oporto has just started placing the seals on its home deliveries although it has stopped short of blaming ride-share delivery drivers for introducing the policy.

The new anti-chip tampering seal introduced by Oporto for home deliveries. Picture: Supplied

An Oporto representative told The Courier-Mail that the program was instigated after one of their team had their chippies pilfered by colleagues despite media reports and videos showing delivery drivers helping themselves to food.

"We haven't received any complaints about food being stolen," the representative said.

"The inspiration came from personal experience of our team. For lunch at the office one day we ordered delivery, as soon as it arrived, everyone jumped in and started eating the chips."

The said the stickers were also a way "to have fun" with their customers but also assure them that not even their partners, work colleagues or friends (possibly drivers) can help themselves without their knowledge.

"Our delivery bag stickers not only provide assurance to our customers that the order is as intended by our Oporto store," they said.