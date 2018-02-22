Opportunist thief sent to prison

Three charges related to incidents in Brisbane in September 2017 when it was alleged Weir received and used a stolen bank card.

A DEFENDANT whose crimes were described as "opportunistic” and "unsophisticated” by Magistrate Simon Young blew his partner a farewell kiss once he became aware there would be no leaving Proserpine Magistrates Court through the front door.

Justin Michael Weir, 34, pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including credit card fraud, stealing, receiving tainted property, possess a used drug pipe, unregistered and unlicensed driving.

In November 2017 on the way to the Whitsundays, Weir was charged with a string of driving offences, including driving with a number plate that had been cancelled and at which time he was nabbed with an unlawful water pipe.

Defence lawyer Antoinette Morton told the court Weir was a full-time carer of a woman who had "a range of medical conditions” and suffered from "turns” in the night.

However police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard advocated for a custodial sentence based on previous form for being in receipt of a stolen phone and a stolen bike in 2016, for which he was on parole at the time of re-offending.

Weir made "full and frank admissions” to police when arrested. Ms Morton also referenced the unsophisticated nature of Weir's crimes when defending the Jubilee Pocket man.

"He has been very upfront and candid with police in relation to these matters,” Ms Morton said.

The son of a police officer and born in Melbourne, Weir was raised in a violent household, according to the defence.

"From an early age he was homeless, his mother had left the family unit and he was on the street from the age of eight,” she said.

Weir and his partner moved to the Whitsundays from Fortitude Valley in Brisbane in November last year and he has not been arrested since landing in the area.

The defendant was anxious to speak to the allegations and was on numerous occasions warned by his defence to keep quiet.

Mr Young requested Weir to respect the legal process.

When sentencing, Mr Young said Weir was not "able to modify his offending behaviour”.

It was in part that Weir was sentenced to three months in prison for the fraud and receiving charges, to be served concurrently.

Weir also got one month in prison for stealing and a three-month disqualification and $500 fine for repeated unlicensed driving.

He embraced his partner in the court before being taken below by police.