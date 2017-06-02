Opportunistic theft causes financial setback

The Jeanneau 49i Avanti vessel (pictured) had it's rudder stolen this week.

A BOAT owner has been given a kick in the guts two months on from cyclone Debbie.

His Jeanneau 49i Avanti Monohull boat was undergoing on water repairs this week at Abell Point Marina when his rudder was stolen.

Whitsunday Escape operations manager Wesley Cole said it was frustrating that people were still taking advantage.

"It's hard enough dealing with a Cyclone but when people start stealing boat parts then we are really stuffed," he said.

"The diver is down there double checking, but it's not something that falls or blows into the water, it's heavy and it takes two people to pick up and move."

To import a new rudder from France will come at a cost of over $2000 and would mean the boat would be out of action for at least a month and a half.

This is estimated to equate to a $15,000 loss in bookings.

The theft is understood to have occurred either on Tuesday or Wednesday night from the far end of the D arm.

Mr Cole said he was in the process of reporting the incident to Police.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area earlier in the week is encouraged to contact Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888.