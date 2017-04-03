Opposition Leader takes tour of Whitsunday damage

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Queensland Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm inspect the cyclone damage at Airlie Beach on Monday afternoon.

OPPOSITION Leader Bill Shorten believes the Australian Government is doing everything they can to help the people of the Whitsundays in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

On a driving tour of the Whitsunday region on Monday, Mr Shorten visited Proserpine, Airlie Beach and was on his way to Bowen this afternoon.

"This is a tourism mecca but it obviously has been hard hit. I think the other thing is the recovery is going quite well. I flew over the area on Thursday with the Prime Minister. I vowed to myself I wanted to see it on the ground. So I'm back here on Monday,” he said.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten chats to a few Whitsunday locals on Monday afternoon as a Black Hawk helicopter soars above them. Dane Lillingstone

Mr Shorten said the pressing issues of electricity and water were being addressed the best they could be.

"There's still a lot of work to be done and I think people don't quite realise that,” he said.

"The second dump of rain after the cyclone really strained the systems. Ergon seem to be doing the best they can. Everyone's working together but you shouldn't underestimate - it will take a while to get back on their feet.”

Confirming that he "suspected” the Federal Government were doing everything they could be doing, Mr Shorten said it was important nobody slipped through the cracks.

"Ask for help, there's help available. Speak to your friends if you feel you can't go to someone in authority. Don't be shy. You've been through a major natural disaster. There's no shame in asking for help,” he said.

"100 power poles went down, six sub stations were damaged. It's not a Lego set. This is real people in real communities. It takes a while to put back together.

"There's still a lot of work to be done.”

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Queensland Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm inspect the cyclone damage at Airlie Beach on Monday afternoon. Dane Lillingstone

Mr Shorten also said that people thinking of holidaying in the area should not be turned away by what's happened.

"They shouldn't (be scared). In coming months, don't remember this place for the cyclone, remember it for being a great tourist destination,” he said.

"(Queensland Labor Senator) Anthony Chisholm will be working on some proposals to put to the government.

"Positive marketing I think will go a long way.”