Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yasmin Bloggs and her partner Matt were the victims of identity theft after their wallets were stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay.
Yasmin Bloggs and her partner Matt were the victims of identity theft after their wallets were stolen while on holiday in Hervey Bay. Warren Lynam
News

Optus says sorry to Coast mum after fraud

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th May 2019 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAJOR telecommunications company Optus has apologised to a Sunshine Coast mother after multiple fraudulent purchases made on her account racked up more than $10,000.

Yasmin Blogg spoke with the Daily on Monday about her experience with Optus, which approved three phone purchases to her account in a brazen case of identity theft.

Ms Blogg (pictured) contacted Optus at the first instance, but two more fraudulent purchases were made using only her stolen licence in over-the-phone transactions.

Optus apologised to Ms Blogg for the "inconvenience", saying it was working to resolve the issue.

Despite refusing to answer questions about any security measures, a spokesperson said Optus was "reviewing" its processes to ensure privacy.

cyber security fraud online security optus
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Council to auction impounded cars

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Council to auction impounded cars

    News This could be the perfect opportunity to get a 'new' car for a very small price

    Grouse online stoush on councillor appointment

    premium_icon Grouse online stoush on councillor appointment

    Council News Difference of opinion on how new councillor was determined.

    Remembering a loved Leonie

    Remembering a loved Leonie

    News Tributes for "larger-than-life” character.

    SAVINGS: Best fuel deals in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon SAVINGS: Best fuel deals in the Whitsundays

    News Penny pinchers wanting to nab a bargain, this one's for you.