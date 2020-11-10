Orange army prepares for real-life disaster situations

THEY are the orange army residents expect to see when a storm or cyclone leaves a trail of destruction in their wake.

The steadfast and dedicated volunteers who make up the State Emergency Service crews across Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac are on hand to help rebuild.

And while their roles are more diverse than patching leaking roofs and sandbagging houses, it was storm preparation ahead of the upcoming season that was in focus at training on Monday night.

SES Mackay local controller Alex McPhee said the crews from Mackay and Mirani brushed up on the tried and tested methods as well as learning new skills from units recently deployed to help in the wake of fierce storms in Ipswich.

“We’re preparing for any major event we might get – or any minor event that may happen,” Mr McPhee said.

SES crews divert water from running into a house during a training exercise at SES Mackay headquarters. Picture: Tara Miko

Seven mock-up scenarios were set up at SES headquarters with units trialling a new sandbagging machine among the training sessions.

Other stations included diverting floodwaters from furniture inside a home, tarping a roof from the ground, patching holes with tar-based tape and other real-life situations SES units are confronted with in times of disaster.

“We’ve had crews come back from Ipswich so we’ve got a wide range of experience and set of skills,” Mr McPhee said.

SES crews learn how to roll a tarp to be flung over a roof in a safe way, removing the need for volunteers to get on roofs during storms and wild weather. Picture: Tara Miko

“(Training) is about learning new skills from some of the guys who were in Brisbane have come back with, plus the crew from Mirani hasn’t seen our new sandbagging machine.”

The portable machine will be deployed in Mackay and surrounding regions when needed and is able to hold three cubic metres of sand to make “a lot” of sandbags.

And while technology glitches prevented them discovering exactly how many, Mr McPhee said the machine would help boost SES response.

“This machine is going to be deployed to all of Mackay when we need it so we can push a lot of sand when we need it,” he said.

Mirani SES unit members (from left) Holly Biddle, Andrew Nicholson, Matthew Munchow, Kelly Oakley, Paul Cavanagh, Kylie Leahy and Sheree Biddle. Picture: Tara Miko

“It’s going to speed up the sandbagging response.

“We don’t only use sandbagging to stop the water ingressing into houses but we also use sandbags sometimes to tarp areas if we can’t tie it down.”

Mackay group leader Jo-Ann Clout said camaraderie among the different units was vital to operations and deployments.

“We like to make sure we’re capable and our members are well-trained so when we send them out into the field, they can complete the tasks quickly and safely and efficiently which helps us to move on to the next task or person in need,” she said.

“A lot of the tasks that we do are done in a team environment and we focus a lot on team building as that helps you (and) it becomes a support for each other if activations are either prolonged or traumatic for people.

SES Mackay group leader Jo-Ann Clout. Picture: Tara Miko

“We’re currently preparing for storm season but we also do land and forensic searches and in those types of environment it is your team who supports you should you find the situation stressful or have sort of residual affect play on your mind.

“We might be the Mackay group but we’re part of the Mackay unit and we all do work together at times and it’s important that we know each other and that we have good relationships with each other.”

SES Mackay members Mick Beezley and Nev Ross with a very well patched roof. Picture: Tara Miko

Mr McPhee urged residents to prepare their homes for the upcoming storm season.

He said residents should clean their gutters, either by themselves or by hiring a professional, and to prepare an emergency kit with important documents, medications and phones ready to go in an emergency.

“Make sure you have a plan for your pets and the elderly,” he said.

“Look after your neighbours, too, so we’re all working as a community.

“The SES is very respected in the community, whether it is here, Isaac or the Whitsundays.

“When a storm comes along, everyone expects to see orange and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”