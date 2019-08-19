Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DUST HAZE: The Darling Downs has been blanketed by a thick coat of dust this morning thanks to a cold front pushed up from the south.
DUST HAZE: The Darling Downs has been blanketed by a thick coat of dust this morning thanks to a cold front pushed up from the south. Meg Gannon
Weather

Dusty sky spans hundreds of kms across region

Meg Gannon
by
19th Aug 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DUST haze spanning hundreds of kilometres has blanketed an orange tinge over towns everywhere between Toowoomba and Charleville.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock told Newscorp the haze was pushed across southwest Queensland from South Australia thanks to a cold front last night.

"We saw quite a bit of dust kicked up yesterday afternoon, particularly down south around that Lake Eyre region where there's a lot of those dry salt lakes and sandy deserts," Mr Crock said.

"Most of it was kicked up from there and pushed up overnight through the Darling Downs today.

"There's quite strong winds with that cold front and that's been enough to drag some of that dust through the downs this morning although it is starting to peter out now as the day heats up a little."

Mr Crock believes the haze extended from Toowoomba to as far as Charleville and Longreach, but the highest concentration of dust was found in Toowoomba near Wellcamp Airport.

"We haven't seen many visibility drops this morning but at Toowoomba Airport, the air quality is kind of reducing at the moment," Mr Crock said.

"It doesn't look particularly thick so we probably wouldn't call it a genuine dust storm.

"Visibility tends to be under 3000 metres and it doesn't look like it's hitting that mark."

The haze is expected to weaken in the next few hours, but people with breathing difficulties or conditions like asthma are encouraged to stay inside.

More Stories

darling downs dust sky toowoomba

Top Stories

    Assault on officer

    premium_icon Assault on officer

    Crime Man turned his public outburst toward police

    Drink driver was almost five times the legal limit

    premium_icon Drink driver was almost five times the legal limit

    Crime See who was on the drink driver court list.

    Boost to pair of NDIS providers

    premium_icon Boost to pair of NDIS providers

    Health Grants to assist transition to a new model.

    New Whitsundays shop a massive game changer

    premium_icon New Whitsundays shop a massive game changer

    Business Bargain hunters rejoice, new shop promises big savings.