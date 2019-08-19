Dusty sky spans hundreds of kms across region

DUST HAZE: The Darling Downs has been blanketed by a thick coat of dust this morning thanks to a cold front pushed up from the south.

DUST HAZE: The Darling Downs has been blanketed by a thick coat of dust this morning thanks to a cold front pushed up from the south. Meg Gannon

A DUST haze spanning hundreds of kilometres has blanketed an orange tinge over towns everywhere between Toowoomba and Charleville.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock told Newscorp the haze was pushed across southwest Queensland from South Australia thanks to a cold front last night.

"We saw quite a bit of dust kicked up yesterday afternoon, particularly down south around that Lake Eyre region where there's a lot of those dry salt lakes and sandy deserts," Mr Crock said.

"Most of it was kicked up from there and pushed up overnight through the Darling Downs today.

"There's quite strong winds with that cold front and that's been enough to drag some of that dust through the downs this morning although it is starting to peter out now as the day heats up a little."

Mr Crock believes the haze extended from Toowoomba to as far as Charleville and Longreach, but the highest concentration of dust was found in Toowoomba near Wellcamp Airport.

"We haven't seen many visibility drops this morning but at Toowoomba Airport, the air quality is kind of reducing at the moment," Mr Crock said.

"It doesn't look particularly thick so we probably wouldn't call it a genuine dust storm.

"Visibility tends to be under 3000 metres and it doesn't look like it's hitting that mark."

The haze is expected to weaken in the next few hours, but people with breathing difficulties or conditions like asthma are encouraged to stay inside.