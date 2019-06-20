Orchestra opens tour in Bowen

CLASSICAL CONCERT: Queensland Youth Orchestra is returning to Bowen to showcase their musical talent on Sunday.

BOWEN will play host to a 37 piece orchestra when the Queensland Youth Orchestra returns once again.

The Bowen performance on Sunday, June 23 will be the first leg of a nine-day tour for the orchestra that will see the Brisbane based-ensemble play to audiences throughout North Queensland.

Queensland Youth Orchestra general manager Geoff Rosbrook said that he couldn't imagine a better place to start the tour than Bowen.

"This is about our fifth time back to Bowen, and the audience is so receptive and amazing,” Mr Rosbrook said.

"Our orchestra is based in Brisbane so we love the opportunity to get out and show off Queensland talent to regional areas.”

The opportunity to perform will also act as a local learning experience, with Whitsunday talent being invited to play alongside the orchestra after a morning workshop.

"The students get to learn in a free workshop with us in the morning, and given the opportunity to perform alongside us at performance time before we begin our own repertoire,” Mr Rosbrook said.

The orchestra is set to play a number of favourites on the day, such as Beethoven's Symphony No. 8, Puccinis Musetta's Waltz from La Bohème and Rossini's Overture to Barber of Seville.

"We always make sure to play some of the favourites,” Mr Rosbrook said.

"Many of the pieces people will know from popular culture, such as Rossini's Overture to Barber of Seville which many may remember from shows like Seinfeld.”

Travelling with the orchestra will be talented soprano singer Nina Wildman which Mr Rosbrook says will bring an exciting extra element to the performance.

The performance will take place at 1pm at McKenna Hall, Bowen State High School with entry a gold coin donation.

An afternoon tea supplied by the Lions Club Ladies will take place afterwards and cost $5.