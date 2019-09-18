Organisation now closer than ever to a new boat

GENEROUS: Whitsunday Ag Services’ Roslyn Boyce, Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue’s Ted Gatkowski and Sue Gatkowski, Capricorn Dancer owner Hortense Ingram, Commodore of the North Queensland Yacht Club Cheryl Bullemore and Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue’s Ian Shields.

GENEROUS: Whitsunday Ag Services’ Roslyn Boyce, Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue’s Ted Gatkowski and Sue Gatkowski, Capricorn Dancer owner Hortense Ingram, Commodore of the North Queensland Yacht Club Cheryl Bullemore and Bowen Volunteer Marine Rescue’s Ian Shields. Jordan Gilliland

A GENEROUS donation has one local community organisation closer to a much-needed upgrade.

The North Queensland Yacht Club donated $520 to the Bowen branch of the Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR).

The money comes as a donation from the ladies skipper race held in Bowen last month.

In total 10 boats entered the annual yachting race, with all teams having a strong female presence in their ranks.

The race saw an outright win to female skipper Fiona Harm on the yacht Capricorn Dancer.

Owner of the yacht, Hortense Ingram, said it was great to be able to give back to VMR.

"There's really nothing like it in the region, and it plays such a vital role," she said.

"You never know when you're going to need them, but they will be there for you."

NQCYC: Capricorn Dancer, winner of the ladies skipper race.

To raise the money, a cake stall and raffle was held on the day of the event.

Teams donated their nomination fee to the Bowen VMR which helped add up the total.

Generous sponsorship from long-time sponsor Whitsunday Ag Services also allowed more money to be raised.

Ian Shields, from Bowen VMR, said every donation helped on their journey to upgrading their fleet.

"Many would know we're looking to purchase a new boat for the Bowen VMR," he said.

"It's a big undertaking, so donations like this really help us along in the savings department.

"It's a big ocean out there, and we want to be able to continue to give the best support possible to those that need it."

Cheryl Bullemore, the Commodore of the North Queensland Yacht Club, said the club will continue to run race events and give back to VMR where possible.

"We'd like to see it thrive and we will help where we can," she said.

"I want to not only thank Whitsunday Ag Services for their contribution but all of our sponsors who come on board for our events. It's the sponsors that keep us going and allow us to make donations like this."