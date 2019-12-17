Organisation the secret to Bowen OP success stories

YEARS of dedication and hard work have paid off for Bowen State High School students, with some top performers ‘surprised and shocked’ by their impressive results.

In 2019, 51 students graduated from Year 12 at Bowen State High School (BSHS) with 100% of students obtained a Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) or QCIA. This year 19 students received an OP, with scores between 1 and 19.

For BSHS student Patrick Jurgens, his phenomenal result of OP2 was a ‘surprise, but not unexpected’.

His OP prediction had him between OP2 and OP4, so being on the lower end was a ‘happy result’.

Having scored his predicted result, his first college choice is a Bachelor’s Degree in Advanced Science, at James Cook University.

He said he was unsure where the degree would take him, however he was optimistic of entering geoscience and the mining industry.

He said the secret to his success was setting goals and ‘not stressing about things you can’t change’.

“You don’t need a set routine, you just need to know you’ll get to a certain point today,” Mr Jurgens said.

“Set yourself a goal, even if they’re small, and get the little things done and focus on what you’re doing today so the big picture is a lot more accomplishable.

“It also worked for me to not take the whole thing too seriously. By that I mean If something didn’t go your way, don’t dwell on the result, just look at what you can improve in the future.”

For BSHS student Samantha Insch, her success secret was ‘staying organised and breaking everything into achievable goals’.

She scored an impressive result of OP3, with her first preference to study marine science at James Cook University.

“I really tried to stay on top and have heaps of time to study for exams,” she said.

“I had two calenders I worked off, a weekly one and a term overview. I made sure I had when assessments and exams were due and when I wanted to have drafts done.”

Ms Insch said if marine science didn’t inspire her she would look to transition to primary teaching, following in the footsteps of her parents who are both teachers.

This year is the last time students will receive an OP score as Queensland moves to the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), to align with every other state and territory.

At BSHS, 100% of indigenous students obtained their QCE with 75% of students completed a Cert I, II or III qualification with the state average for Cert II completion is 54.6%.