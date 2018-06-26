Menu
Show Whitsunday 2018.
Show Whitsunday 2018. PETER CARRUTHERS
Organisers delight in success of 2018 Show Whitsunday

by Claudia Alp
26th Jun 2018 3:37 PM

SHOW Whitsunday brought the region to a blissful stop last weekend as families and friends from all across the Whitsundays and beyond came to enjoy the local festivities.

Among the most popular attractions on the day was the Herd and Fat Cattle program which was unable to run last year due to damage from tropical Cyclone Debbie.

World-renowned Stud Cattle judge Grame Hopf attracted large numbers of locals curious to watch him in action.

 

Newcomers Luke's Reptile Kingdom were a also a big hit as the team wondered through the crowd on Saturday afternoon introducing guests to snakes and lizards from their interactive exhibit.

Show President Donna Rogers said that this kind of interactive entertainment is what she hopes to expand on next year.

"If anything, I would like something more interactive with the crowd in the grand stands," Ms Rogers said.

 

"Saturday's always a smaller family day so we're actually going to try and increase that attraction.

"We'll probably change the focus of our Saturday Show to make it more about the younger families."

One of the more significant events of the day was a donation of over $50,000 to the Show Committee from Farm HQ, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers and other local farmers and suppliers.

 

Zoe and Charlie Wilkinson having fun at Show Whitsunday on Friday.
Zoe and Charlie Wilkinson having fun at Show Whitsunday on Friday. PETER CARRUTHERS

Ms Rogers said the funds will go towards rebuilding the Arts and Crafts pavilion which was destroyed in the Cyclone.

"We'd like to rebuild with a multi-purpose pavilion that can be used by lots of different groups," she said.

"We'd like to make it something that anyone using the grounds can access."

