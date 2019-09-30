Menu
RUNWAY: Last year's fashion parade attracted a sell-out crowd.
Whats On

Organisers hopeful fashion fundraiser will sell out

Monique Preston
by
30th Sep 2019 5:30 PM
FASHIONS will be on show at a fundraiser in Cannonvale this month.

The Quota International Whitsunday Afternoon Tea and Fashion Parade will provide an afternoon out with local fashions and tasty food on October 13.

The event will showcase clothing from two Whitsundays clothing stores.

Women's and men's clothing from Climate Classic Clothing in Proserpine will be on show, while Coral City 2 Country in Bowen will feature clothing from country wear to formal outfits.

The fashion parade is in its second year at the local Quota club's main fundraiser.

Raffles will be held throughout the day, while musical entertainment will ensure there is plenty to see.

Quota International Whitsunday Ways and Means coordinator Mary Eitler said the event should be a good day out.

"We're hoping to fill the venue,” she said.

"It was a very successful event last year. We're hoping to emulate the same this year.”

Ms Eitler said last year's fashion parade was a sell-out, so organisers decided to do another one this year.

"This is out (Quota's) time to raise money so we can give back to the community.

"We are expecting a good day.

"Not only will people be enjoying a day out themselves, but they are also giving back to the community.”

Money raised at this year's event will go to the Proserpine Hospital and Proserpine Nursing Homes.

Tickets are $50 and need to be purchased by Wednesday, October 9.

Tickets are available from CE Smith and Co of Climate Classic Clothing in Proserpine. They can also be bought by phoning Ms Eitler on 0416 126 980.

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Quota International Whitsunday Afternoon Tea and Fashion Parade.

WHERE: Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale.

WHEN: Sunday, October 13, 2pm-5pm.

COST: $50.

Whitsunday Times

