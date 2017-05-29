Origin nights set to go off around Airlie

RIVALRY CONTINUES: Amie Warner and Jennifer Davis will be on opposite sides of the fence at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Wednesday night for State of Origin.

THE biggest sporting event in Australia is right around the corner.

The 2017 State of Origin series will kick off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Wednesday, with the Blues hungry to get their first series win since 2014 and the Maroons aiming to make it three in a row.

The Reef Gateway Hotel will screen the games on its big screen in the courtyard. There will also be promo girls, table service and giveaways. People who book a table of 10 or more will even receive a $100 venue voucher.

Promo girls Amie Warner and Jennifer Davis will be on opposite sides of the fence at the venue.

Jennifer said it would be Queensland all the way.

"I reckon the Blues are a good team but I think we have it this year. Queensland will bring it home,” she said.

Amie however, wasn't so sure and said the Blues would win "in a close one”.

Banjo's Bar and Grill has also gone all out, with the game showing on a big screen as well as cheerleaders and half-time games.

Jubilee Tavern will have prizes and giveaways from 6pm as well as free nibblies.

Magnums Hotel will play the game on one of the biggest screens in town along with Origin-themed jello shots, raffles and promo girls, with money raised going to the PA Foundation.

Whitsunday Sailing Club will have a VB promotion where people can win a personalised Blues jersey.

Paddy's Shenanigans will open at 7pm to screen the game with XXXX giveaways.

You can watch State of Origin on Wednesday at 8.15pm live on Channel 9.

WATCH IT LIVE

Reef Gateway Hotel

Jubilee Tavern

Magnums Hotel

Whitsunday Sailing Club

Banjo's Bar and Bistro

Paddy's Shenanigans

Anchor Bar

KC's Bar and Grill