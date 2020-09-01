Origin set for permanent end of season

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has backed a permanent move to end of season State of Origin fixtures and flagged changes to the eligibility rules.

This year's Origin series will be played on the first three Wednesdays of November due to the coronavirus pandemic commencing on the 4th of that month.

However the game's boss wouldn't rule out making the late season Origin series a permanent fixture on the NRL calendar.

"It's an interesting experiment to experiment this year to play State of Origin after the season because it ensured the integrity of the game throughout the year," V'landys told Channel Nine's 100% Footy.

"You haven't got that break where teams lose out because all their good players are playing State of Origin.

"If it rates the roof off it could be a permanent change to have it after the season. So given our structure and schedule next season to the broadcasters, we can put both, the State of Origin in the middle and after the season. Because if it's a success and rates the roof off, we may leave it after the season's finish.

"If the State of Origin works after the season finishes then why change it? We'll perform better than any sport in Australia financially if we can play every game."

The shift of mindset could also see Test football be played in the middle of the NRL season in a bid to allow Polynesian stars the opportunity to represent their state.

"That's what we possibly should look at [mid-season Tests]," V'landys said.

"Because there is also a bit of debate going on at the moment about State of Origin eligibility.

Blues team celebrates winning Game 3 of the 2020 State of Origin Series.

"Should players from Polynesian countries who play for the Polynesian countries be allowed to play State of Origin? We're reviewing that as we speak.

"The NSW coach has been vocal with me that we should have the best players in the State of Origin and I agree wit him. So we need to look at that. I think it's a pretty stupid rule where we force all our players to play for Australia. If they want to play for Tonga or Samoa, let them. Because that only strengthens the international game.

"But don't stop them from playing State of Origin and the New Zealand players for that matter. So the international (schedule) may have to work around that."

V'landys also shelved the rugby league Nines in 2021 to give the players an appropriate rest period after the delayed 2020 season to avoid player burnout.

Originally published as Origin set for permanent end of season stay as V'landys flags changes to eligibility