Origin teams named
QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has made just the two forced changes to the Maroons side for the second State of Origin in Perth.
Dylan Napa comes into the starting line-up to replace Jy Arrow, while Joe Ofahengaue's absence is filled by Gold Coast's Jarrod Wallace.
New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has swung the axe in a bid to level the series at Optus Stadium.
The Blues backline will have four changes from game one, while one change has been made to the forward pack.
Penrith's James Maloney replaces Cody Walker at five-eighth.
The centres are Tom Trbojevic and Jack Wighton, replacing Latrell Mitchell and Josh Morris.
Blake Ferguson comes in on the wing for the injured Nick Cotric.
Daniel Saifiti comes into the front-row for David Klemmer.
On the bench, Melbourne Storm back-rower Dale Finucane, St George Illawarra's Tariq Sims and Cronulla's Wade Graham join Cameron Murray.
Angus Crichton has been dropped.
QUEENSLAND TEAM
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Corey Oates
3. Michael Morgan
4. Will Chambers
5. Dane Gagai
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (captain)
8. Dylan Napa
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Felice Kaufusi
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
INTERCHANGE
14. Moses Mbye
15. Tim Glasby
16. Jarrod Wallace
17. David Fifita
NSW TEAM
1. James Tedesco
2. Blake Ferguson
3. Tom Trbojevic
4. Jack Wighton
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. James Maloney
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
10. Paul Vaughan
11. Boyd Cordner (captain)
12. Tyson Frizell
13. Jake Trbojevic
INTERCHANGE
14. Dale Finucane
15. Tariq Sims
16. Cameron Murray
17. Wade Graham