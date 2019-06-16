Origin teams named

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has made just the two forced changes to the Maroons side for the second State of Origin in Perth.

Dylan Napa comes into the starting line-up to replace Jy Arrow, while Joe Ofahengaue's absence is filled by Gold Coast's Jarrod Wallace.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has swung the axe in a bid to level the series at Optus Stadium.

The Blues backline will have four changes from game one, while one change has been made to the forward pack.

Penrith's James Maloney replaces Cody Walker at five-eighth.

The centres are Tom Trbojevic and Jack Wighton, replacing Latrell Mitchell and Josh Morris.

Blake Ferguson comes in on the wing for the injured Nick Cotric.

Daniel Saifiti comes into the front-row for David Klemmer.

On the bench, Melbourne Storm back-rower Dale Finucane, St George Illawarra's Tariq Sims and Cronulla's Wade Graham join Cameron Murray.

Angus Crichton has been dropped.

QUEENSLAND TEAM

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (captain)

8. Dylan Napa

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felice Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

INTERCHANGE

14. Moses Mbye

15. Tim Glasby

16. Jarrod Wallace

17. David Fifita

NSW TEAM

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. James Maloney

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Boyd Cordner (captain)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic

INTERCHANGE

14. Dale Finucane

15. Tariq Sims

16. Cameron Murray

17. Wade Graham