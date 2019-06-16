Origin Two teams named

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has made just the two forced changes to the Maroons side for the second State of Origin in Perth.

Dylan Napa comes into the starting line-up to replace Jai Arrow (ankle), while Joe Ofahengaue's absence due to a gashed knee is filled by Gold Coast's Jarrod Wallace.

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler has swung the axe in a bid to level the series at Optus Stadium on June 23.

The Blues have made seven changes, including four to the backline which featured in the 18-14 loss at Suncorp Stadium.

Penrith's James Maloney replaces Cody Walker at five-eighth.

The centres are Tom Trbojevic and Jack Wighton after Latrell Mitchell and Josh Morris were dumped.

Blake Ferguson comes in on the wing for the injured Nick Cotric.

Daniel Saifiti comes into the front-row for David Klemmer (injured).

On the bench, Melbourne Storm back-rower Dale Finucane, St George Illawarra's Tariq Sims and Cronulla's Wade Graham join Cameron Murray.

Payne Haas is injured and Angus Crichton has been dropped.

QUEENSLAND TEAM

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (captain)

8. Dylan Napa

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

INTERCHANGE

14. Moses Mbye

15. Tim Glasby

16. Jarrod Wallace

17. David Fifita

NSW TEAM

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. James Maloney

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Boyd Cordner (captain)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic

INTERCHANGE

14. Dale Finucane

15. Tariq Sims

16. Cameron Murray

17. Wade Graham