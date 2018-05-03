ORIGINALS BREAK THE MOULD

PUB ROCK: Gold Coast rockers Mistram will play Airlie Beach Originals on May 12 at Magnums Hotel.

PUB ROCK: Gold Coast rockers Mistram will play Airlie Beach Originals on May 12 at Magnums Hotel.

WHAT do Andrew Cousins, MISTRAM, Dreams of Indigo, Ash Smith and Dylan Hammond all have in common?

If you guessed they will all be heading to Magnums Hotel in Airlie to set the place off for the autumn instalment of Airlie Beach Originals you would only be half right.

Not only will they set it off at Airlie's favourite party hang out, Gold Coast act MISTRAM, are bringing a revolution.

The voice of dissent can be heard in their music and a driving insurgent vibe will coarse through the boards when they hit the stage on May 12.

Through their own unique and somewhat comedic way, each member of MISTRAM embodies the puristic approach to incredible and passionate music that is lacking in so much of the world's current musical culture.

Comparing themselves to the kings and queens of yesteryear that dared to break the moulds that bound them to pop-culture conformity.

They dare not remain the same as everybody else, they dare to be different and dare to be MISTRAM.

They will be joined by acoustic singer/songwriter from Northern Ireland now based in Melbourne, Ash Smith.

Smith has spent a year busking and playing live shows in New Zealand and a month in America.

After just releasing his long awaited Debut Album I Am Me, Smith is currently travelling through Australia, exploring the country, writing new songs and playing as many live gigs as possible.

His set lists consist of both original and cover songs always performed with a twist of Smith's own unique style.

A chance to see him live, loud and proud should not be missed.

Next Saturday's gig is presented in partnership with Vampp-Photography, Whitsunday Gig Guide, Total Entertainment, Magnums Hotel and Airlie Beach Music Festival.

LIVE N' LOUD

WHAT: Airlie Beach Originals

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: May 12, from 2pm

COST: Free