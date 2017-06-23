Originals is back with a bang

SUNDAY SESH: Local act Sam McCann will play on the bill at the next Original Sundays at Magnums Hotel.

SOME of the hottest music acts going around Queensland are ready to flaunt their skills at the upcoming Original Sundays.

The line up of musical up and comers will hit Magnums Hotel for a chilled afternoon of fresh tunes.

Featuring local 18-year-old act Sam McCann, the youngster will debut a load of new music he has written over the summer.

McCann is looking forward to recording his new songs for his first album in the coming weeks, which has already received some local buzz and has been likened to Ed Sheeran.

Boonah Brothers Ricky and Troy are back in town and on the prowl with their band Silk N Oak featuring high energy folk/country/red neck rock style.

Silk N Oak have also been writing new music over the summer too and are set to debut their tunes to Whitsunday audiences.

Rocky sister duo Innocent Eve have also made the trip north to perform their sweet sounding country rock rhythms. Innocent Eve were battle of the band winners in 2013 and are also appearing at this year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Matt Angell makes his long awaited return after his "Looking for Blues & Roots in a town near you” tour was washed out by Debbie. The blues set from Angell will also feature new music.

Mackay singer song writer Lloyd Saunders will headline the gig from 7pm and will be bringing a whole new show featuring didges, drums and silk smooth lyrics. Saunders is also a headline act for this year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music main stage.

Original Sundays organiser Andrew Pattinson said he thought the line up would blow the crowd away.

"I reckon this line up is one of our best yet and probably the first time every act has featured on the Airlie Beach Festtival of Music line up more than once,” he said.

"I am also excited that every act has been busy writing new music and can't wait to hear it.”

The free free event will be staged at Magnums boardwalk. By attending, music fans can be in with a chance to win a ticket to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music as well as brand new merchandise.

Original Sundays will be held on June 25 and July 9.

Pull up a seat for originals

WHAT: Original Sundays

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: 3-10pm, Sunday, June 25