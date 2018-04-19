Menu
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Other car at fault?

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Apr 2018 11:16 AM

THE tourist who was charged after allegations his car struck and killed a 46-year-old man walking on Shute Harbour Rd on November 5, has had his application for a "directions hearing” denied.

Omer Shmuel Itshaky, 23, was represented by counsel instructed by his Brisbane-based lawyers in Proserpine court on Monday.

Counsel suggested the possibility another car struck and killed the local pedestrian as the accident allegedly occurred at 3am and the deceased was not found until 4.10am.

The court heard the application to cross-examine a police officer before trial was to determine the officer's expertise in how he linked Mr Itshaky's car to the deceased man.

Magistrate Simon Young however ruled that was a matter for a jury to decide.

The case returns May 21.

Whitsunday Times

