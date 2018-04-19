Other car at fault?

THE tourist who was charged after allegations his car struck and killed a 46-year-old man walking on Shute Harbour Rd on November 5, has had his application for a "directions hearing” denied.

Omer Shmuel Itshaky, 23, was represented by counsel instructed by his Brisbane-based lawyers in Proserpine court on Monday.

Counsel suggested the possibility another car struck and killed the local pedestrian as the accident allegedly occurred at 3am and the deceased was not found until 4.10am.

The court heard the application to cross-examine a police officer before trial was to determine the officer's expertise in how he linked Mr Itshaky's car to the deceased man.

Magistrate Simon Young however ruled that was a matter for a jury to decide.

The case returns May 21.