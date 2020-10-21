Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
News

Ouch! Camper driver feels squeeze under rail bridge

Andrew Korner
20th Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2020 5:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCORES of Ipswich rail travellers were delayed while the owner of a Jayco camper was probably a bit red-faced after getting wedged underneath the Booval rail bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The camper van made it part of the way under the low-clearance Bergin St underpass when it became stuck about 12.30pm, requiring rail services between Booval and Bundamba to be suspended for about an hour.

 

A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook
A camper van got stuck under the Booval rail bridge at 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 20. Image: Facebook

 

Police provided traffic control while Queensland Rail technicians inspected the damage.

Fortunately, the bridge was cleared of any safety concerns about 1.30pm, and normal services were resumed.

A TransLink spokesman said about 41 services were delayed, which affected 60 customers at Booval and 17 at Bundamba.

editors picks ipswich traffic crashes ipswich train delays
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Premium Content Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Politics The party has named its contender for the ultra marginal seat.

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Premium Content Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Community Grant will be spent on new technology to help residents interact in the online...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Premium Content ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Crime He had pulled over for a cigarette when police charged him with two driving...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Pokies’ risk messaging not clear enough, CQU study finds

        Premium Content Pokies’ risk messaging not clear enough, CQU study finds

        News Research from CQUniversity has found pokies warning labels are not doing enough to...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM