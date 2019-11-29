Our airport wins award after bringing magic of reef indoors

WHITSUNDAY Coast Airport won the customer service award at the Australian Airports Association 2019 National Airport Industry Awards.

This was for the "We are taking off” campaign after the terminal upgrade this year.

Australian Airports Association chief executive officer Caroline Wilkie said the Whitsunday Coast Airport was unmistakably part of the local tourism experience, with its recent terminal upgrade bringing the magic of the reef to the airport.

This was referring to the new terminal featuring a range of initiatives to improve the travel experience with the heart shaped aquarium and augmented reality experience extending the tourism experience to the reef.

"With 97 per cent of the airport's visitors travelling for a holiday, the airport has made sure they are immersed in the region's tourism offering from the moment they step off their flight,” Ms Wilkie said.

"This is a great outcome for both the airport and the region and will deliver benefits for years to come.”

Ms Wilkie said this year's award once again showcased the industry's commitment to delighting passengers, inspiring technical excellence and innovation, and supporting the growth of our cities and communities.

"Every year the standard rises even higher as airports find new ways to work smarter, faster and always with the passenger in focus,” Ms Wilkie said.

"We have seen airports once again improve how passengers access the airport, enjoy their time before their flight and move quickly through airport processes as a result of some innovative projects this year.

"There are also some fantastic examples of airports forging ever-stronger links with their local area as an important part of the fabric of their communities.

"It is great to see so many airports investing in a truly passenger-centric and sustainable future for our industry.”

Brisbane Airport took out the capital city airport of the year after ramping up its community engagement program ahead of the opening of its new runway next year.