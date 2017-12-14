Our Australian champ

RISING STAR: Harry Maxwell tears up the track at the Australian Championships last weekend in Tamworth.

RISING STAR: Harry Maxwell tears up the track at the Australian Championships last weekend in Tamworth.

Motorsport: Last weekend 16-year-old Harry Maxwell was crowned Australian Champion in the under-19s 250cc flat track after winning the race not once but twice.

The Proserpine State High School student competed at the Australian Long Track Championships held in Tamworth and shot straight through to the finals from about 30 riders in the heats for the 450cc and 250cc classes.

But it was during the 250cc race to the finish where Harry was forced to cement his victory twice after having to re-run the final due to a mistake in the lap count the first time.

Following a fierce battle with international rider Max Whale, Cannonvale's young gun left no doubt in anyone's mind as to who the champion was when he won again.

"The first time I won I was excited because it was my first major win at a senior meeting and after re-running the race I was just over the moon,” he said.

"It was nice to see I could do it again.”

Not finished with his podium appearances, Harry rubbed shoulders with international riders he "looks up to” to finish third in the professional 450cc final.

It was at the tender age of three when Harry picked up his first bike.

"I was just with Dad going around the local track and my uncle Kenny Warren got me more into it,” Harry said.

Taking a break around the age of 10-11, Harry got back into flat track racing at 13.

"Most days I go out the back of my place to muck around on a bike and usually head to the track or go racing once a week,” he said.

"I love the sport because it's fun and I'm making new friends constantly.

"It gives you so much adrenalin.

"For the future I'd love to get into it professionally, a major goal is to get into speedway and race in England.

"I'd like to thank my parents, all my sponsors and Kenny Warren.”

Harry's father, Paul, said he didn't want to be an outspoken parent but he was proud of his son.

This year the Whitsunday Dirt Riders Club member claimed four Queensland titles and is looking forwardto the Brisbane Cup as his first competition next year.