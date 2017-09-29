Our Corey is a hero already

BEHIND every one of the 17 players to take the field for the Cowboys on Sunday night will be a story for the ages.

But the story of Corey Jensen is that and so much more.

The oldest of seven children, Corey has always had a special place in the world of his parents and siblings.

And as he grew in the Bowen community, those in town grew to hold a special place in their heart for the man they call 'Terminator'.

It is that place in the heart of locals that his mum Nicole said helped drive her son.

"He is out there trying to do his best for not just himself and his family, but his community,” she said.

"He knows the support he gets... and he appreciates it immensely.”

On Sunday night, shortly after 6pm, 80 minutes will decide premiership glory for either the Cowboys or the Melbourne Storm.

Success and glory however are two different things and success is something Corey already has achieved a thousand times over.

It was only three years ago that Corey graduated from the Cowboys U20s system without a club to go to as the spot he hoped for had disappeared.

"He was devastated that there wasn't a spot for him,” his mum said.

"We told him then that he had achieved so much and he didn't have to follow it but it was his dream, it was his passion and it is what he wanted to do.”

The rest as they say is history as Corey rose through the Townsville Blackhawks ranks to demand another shot at the big time.

After debuting in front of his mum and dad on a Wollongong night in April, Corey has gone on to play 16 more games for his club, each performance outshining his last.

Yet his on-field achievements in 2017 are to be topped on Sunday as he runs on to ANZ Stadium - a far cry from his expectations for the season.

"His goal at the start of the year was to just break in around Origin time and show what he could do,” Nicole said.

Opportunity was all Corey needed, having had the chance to develop under some of the game's best forwards and coaches.

Thanks to that leadership and guidance, Corey has developed into a player that crowds can't help but support.

His hard running, workhorse-like defence and positive attitude have earned him a whole new set of fans.

Yet Corey will always have a special place for his six biggest fans, younger siblings Dylan, Ryan, Joey, Ayden, Mysti and Tysen.

"His brothers and sisters are so important to him,” his proud mother said.

"They love going to watch him but he is just their big brother.

"He comes home whenever he possibly can and we are there to support him as much as we can.”

No matter the result on Sunday, Corey is already a hero, or as youngest brother Tysen would say, "Corey is the best”.