OUR FUTURE MACKAY: Does it begin at the dinner table?

Just Saying Project founder Fallon Drewett speaks at the Future Mackay event at Harrup Park. Emma Murray

GRASSROOTS discussions around the dinner table could be the first step to stemming the flow of Mackay's young people to other regions.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows this region is losing people aged 18 to 25 and demographer Bernard Salt believes Mackay can make a difference to its future if it can retain students and young families.

Business leaders at Our Future Mackay launch yesterday discussed how positive messaging from an early age, teamed with a wider education offering and identifiable career paths, could be the answer.

The common theme woven through most of the subjects touched upon during the breakfast was the impact of 'conversation' within the community.

"I don't believe conversations are taking place over the dinner table about the opportunities available in the region for young people and that means jobs, and education and a lifestyle that we value and appreciate,” Deputy vice-chancellor Pierre Viljoen said.

Mackay mayor Greg Williamson said "igniting community passion and driving that passion” would be crucial for the region to flourish.

Mackay Regional Council mayor Greg Williamson speaks at the Future Mackay event on Friday 22 March 2019. Emma Murray

EDUCATION

Jobs in Mackay's education and training sector are far below the national average and Mr Salt said job growth was bolstered when there was a variety of education and training options available.

"We currently offer 250 programs of study but I would like to see 400 on the books, but none of us know what jobs are going to look like in the future,” Professor Viljoen said.

"It is important to be in conversation with businesses and industry. If we can fully understand the projected demands of the local workforce, we can add programs accordingly.”

CQU deputy vice-chancellor of engagement and campuses division, Pierre Viljoen, speaks at the Future Mackay event at Harrup Park on Friday 22 March 2019. Emma Murray

Audience member Emma Coburn suggested professional services needed to hold a higher regard for degrees earned at regional universities.

"Business owners and professional people in the community - that includes parents - don't always hold regional university degrees as valuable as they do degrees from Southeast Queensland,” she said.

Prof Vilojen said he had data showing graduates from CQ University were hired quicker and their earning potential was actually higher than graduates from universities in Southeast Queensland.

Samantha Stricklan, of Macrossan and Amiet, asked if there was scope for the university to add more residential accommodation options.

"I would like to have 500 more beds at the university, itself. Why 500 beds? It's a simple thing 18-year-old guys don't want to see the same 10 girls, 10 times over, and likewise for girls,” Prof Vilojen said.

"I know that sounds like simple logic but sometimes in life things are just as simple as that. Social connectivity is one of the main reasons the university is losing students to universities in other regional and capital cities.”

JOBS

Mr Salt's research report also shows unemployment levels in Mackay are low, which was great news for the local economy. But it also meant there were jobs needed to be filled.

"Our job is to get people to come to Mackay and stay in Mackay. Today alone there were 1057 jobs advertised and that is for Mackay, not the Mackay region,” Councillor Williamson.

"We have the jobs so we have the ability to make this region grow.”

While speaking about the need to take advantage of tourism opportunities to propel Mackay forward, Blue Pacific Resort owner Nick uit den Bogaard said attracting more backpackers could help fill the seasonal void.

"Backpackers fill jobs when our unemployment levels are low, especially jobs in the hospitality sector that is very much built around casual employment,” he said.

Nick uit den Bogaard from Blue Pacific Resort Mackay speaks at the Future Mackay event at Harrup Park on Friday 22 March 2019. Emma Murray

Cr Williamson said a question that regularly arose when he was chatting to residents was how Mackay's CBD would be developed.

He said developing the city heart into a city that was connected to the river through the Waterfront Priority Development Area, was the council's ultimate goal. But the council could only support business owners in developing this plan as the council owned little property in the CBD.

"We need to get joint ventures started, or get developers seriously interested in the Waterfront PDA,” Cr Williamson said. He said it would not happen overnight but the development plan had the potential to create jobs in retail, construction, hospitality and property.

DIVERSITY

Cr Williamson said Mackay was a multicultural community. "Just last night I attended a citizenship ceremony introducing 42 new Australian citizens were created, living in Mackay from 14 different nationalities,” he said.

"During the past five years in Mackay we have welcomed new citizens from 80 different countries all over the world.”

He asked the crowd how we could expand our region's positive reputation as a multicultural centre.

SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Just Saying Project owner Fallon Drewett said social infrastructure in our regional centre was not necessarily tangible.

"Mental health and wellbeing is a huge part of social infrastructure for young families. If people are happy and have a sense of community, that is a huge deciding factor to stay in the community,” she said.

Real estate professional David Fisher lauded the Sugarbowl Skatepark where he spends time with his son.

"If the council created more high-quality infrastructure families found valuable, then young people would grow up with a sense of ownership of the region,” he said.