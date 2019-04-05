Our Future Mackay: Region's small business surge

Inge Hilhorst is the owner of Hustle and Flo; a hair salon and shop on Shakespeare Street.

Emma Murray

SMALL business owners, both established and those starting out, attribute their success to customers keen to support Mackay region locals.

They say they are doing far better than they ever imagined and the data supports it.

According to researcher Bernard Salt's report commissioned for Our Future Mackay, the Mackay region enjoyed a 4 per cent boost in small businesses in 2018.

That was three times the national growth average.

"The Mackay region added 222 small businesses to its economy during the 2017-18 financial year. I see this as a huge positive. It's a sign of economic confidence,” Mr Salt said.

Abby-Jane Walsh, 35, of West Mackay is the owner of the hugely popular Stomping Elephants.

The small business has been established for almost four years, going from strength to strength.

Her product, handmade earrings in cheeky designs with a backing suitable for sensitive skin, turned out to be a massive hit with the market crowds.

She said the pivotal moment in her business was when when she could start paying herself a wage.

Stomping Elephants now employs 10 part-time employees, boasts more than 100 wholesalers and 13 representatives.

They sell the earrings at markets throughout Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

"I love my job and it really doesn't feel like work, but currently, I spend about 80-90 hours a week on the business,” Ms Walsh said.

She confessed she was literally having to turn business away because she no longer was able to keep up with demand. So Ms Walsh has decided to be proactive.

"I've just signed up for a year-long business coaching program. I'm hoping to be able to find some clarity on where to go next with the business. I just can't slow things down.”

Ms Walsh also said despite the amazing success she had enjoyed nationally, Mackay had always been her biggest supporter.

Mackay Chamber of Commerce secretary Stacey Cole said she was a "self-confessed Stomping Elephants addict”.

"There's a real place in the handmade market for small businesses. People in Mackay really seem to be interested in supporting this grassroots economy,” she said.

"I think they love the affordability of the product and knowing they are supporting a local business that employs local people.”

Inge Hilhorst, 44, of South Mackay, is the owner of Hustle and Flo. She recently celebrated the first year in her shop in Shakespeare Street.

Hustle and Flo is a hair salon and vintage clothing shop with a focus on 'street-style' looks from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

"I'm passionate about recycling and upcycling clothing because I do not like waste. I also really like the idea of providing unique and edgy pieces that no one else will be wearing,” Ms Hilhorst said.

A hairdresser by trade, Ms Hilhorst worked for many years out of her own home but it was always a dream of hers to combine her two passions - fashion and hair.

Her interest in vintage clothing sparked when she first arrived in Australia from Holland.

"I could never find the style of clothing I wanted in mainstream shops, so I started visiting op-shops, garage estate sales. This is where I began to find some amazing stuff,” Ms Hillhorst said.

She had began to amass quite a collection of vintage clothes and decided to start hiring market stalls. When this venture took off she searched for a shop to lease.

"I think now that rents are lower for shops, it's giving small business owners more of an opportunity to set up and really give it a go,” she said.

Admittedly, she said, it was challenging at times to get people through the door but as the economy picked up more businesses had set up nearby and that meant more foot traffic for her business too.

Ms Hilhorst said she had used MRAEL to take on an apprentice and was applying for funding to pay that apprentice. She was also enrolled in online business coaching.

"I think it's always good to get some outside perspective on your business. I like to access as much information as I can to improve my business and make it more successful.”