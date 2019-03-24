Our local pony club aces shine
EQUESTRIAN: Cannonvalley Pony Club recently hosted its first competition of the year.
Despite the rain and wet grounds, more than 25 riders from Mackay North, Sarina and the host club took part.
Many riders gained qualifiers to go towards their goal of competing at July's Queensland State Championships.
The official dressage competition was held on the Saturday.
11 years and under
Champion: Ruby Cran Cannonvalley Pony Club 62.5per cent
Reserve Champion: Hayley Schatskowski Sarina Pony Club 55.14per cent
Third: Hayley Schatskowski Sarina Pony Club 54.38per cent
13 years and under 26years preliminary
Champion: Caitlin Neundorf Mackay North PC 64.67per cent
Reserve Champion: Millie Cran CVPC 63.31per cent
Reserve Champion: Lanie Krog CVPC 63.03per cent
Fourth: Charlie Camilleri MNPC 62.19per cent
Fifth: Rachel Vella MNPC 61.60per cent
Unofficial 13 and under 26 years
Georgia Boyle CVPC 58.73per cent (first competition)
The combined training official competition was held on the Sunday.
10 years and under
Champion: Ruby Cran CVPC
12 and under
Champion: Taylah Thiedeke Mackay North PC
Reserve Champion: Tayla Camilleri MNPC
Third: Brooke Mizzi CVPC
13 years and under 26years 60cm
Champion: Millie Cran CVPC
Reserve Champion: Molly Hird CVPC
Third: Amy Gray CVPC
Fourth: Millie Cran CVPC
Fifth: Kate Van Dalen CVPC
13 years and under 26years 70cm
Champion: Xanthia Thompson CVPC
Reserve Champion: Rachel Vella MNPC
Third: Charlie Camilleri MNPC
Fourth: Quinn Munro MNPC
Fifth: Amy Gray CVPC