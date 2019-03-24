Our local pony club aces shine

SUCCESS: Member of the Cannonvalley, Mackay North and Sarina Pony Clubs.

EQUESTRIAN: Cannonvalley Pony Club recently hosted its first competition of the year.

Despite the rain and wet grounds, more than 25 riders from Mackay North, Sarina and the host club took part.

Many riders gained qualifiers to go towards their goal of competing at July's Queensland State Championships.

The official dressage competition was held on the Saturday.

11 years and under

Champion: Ruby Cran Cannonvalley Pony Club 62.5per cent

Reserve Champion: Hayley Schatskowski Sarina Pony Club 55.14per cent

Third: Hayley Schatskowski Sarina Pony Club 54.38per cent

13 years and under 26years preliminary

Champion: Caitlin Neundorf Mackay North PC 64.67per cent

Reserve Champion: Millie Cran CVPC 63.31per cent

Reserve Champion: Lanie Krog CVPC 63.03per cent

Fourth: Charlie Camilleri MNPC 62.19per cent

Fifth: Rachel Vella MNPC 61.60per cent

Unofficial 13 and under 26 years

Georgia Boyle CVPC 58.73per cent (first competition)

The combined training official competition was held on the Sunday.

10 years and under

Champion: Ruby Cran CVPC

12 and under

Champion: Taylah Thiedeke Mackay North PC

Reserve Champion: Tayla Camilleri MNPC

Third: Brooke Mizzi CVPC

13 years and under 26years 60cm

Champion: Millie Cran CVPC

Reserve Champion: Molly Hird CVPC

Third: Amy Gray CVPC

Fourth: Millie Cran CVPC

Fifth: Kate Van Dalen CVPC

13 years and under 26years 70cm

Champion: Xanthia Thompson CVPC

Reserve Champion: Rachel Vella MNPC

Third: Charlie Camilleri MNPC

Fourth: Quinn Munro MNPC

Fifth: Amy Gray CVPC