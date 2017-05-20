24°
Our masters make medals

Dane Lillingstone | 20th May 2017 3:07 PM
CHAMPIONS: The winning silver medal team in outrigging at the World Masters Games in Auckland.
CHAMPIONS: The winning silver medal team in outrigging at the World Masters Games in Auckland. Contributed

OUTRIGGING: An eight member team of Whitsunday outriggers have returned home with two medals at the World Masters Games.

Competing in 11 races at the Auckland international event, the team managed to snag a silver medal in the 500m sprint and a bronze in the 1000m sprint in the golden masters division (60-70 years).

Training hard for 18 months in the lead up to the games, team member Terry Kemp said it the toughest competition they they'd ever participated in.

"It was a lot more intense and enjoyable than I anticipated. Mainly because of the level of competition and the camaraderie against all the competitors,” he said.

"We were very happy and we were happy just to get in the finals but to get in the placings was just a bit of a bonus.”

The 1000m sprint race had three turns during the race which Kemp said made it quite technical.

"You've got to manage to get the turn spot on otherwise you lose valuable seconds every time there's a turn,” he said.

"At the start of the race we knew we had a a good chance (but) the turns let us down a bit. We trained heavily for them but the canoes we used were quite a bit different to ours. We weren't prepare for that particular canoe and it was hard to turn.

"Overall it was a pretty good haul and a good experience. Some of the crew did race in the one man events as well and it was a good experience for them.”

It's not over yet for the outriggers. Due to their success they will now have a team competing in the world marathon races in Tahiti in July.

