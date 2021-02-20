Menu
Left to right: Burdekin MP Dale Last, Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm, Mirani MP Stephen Andrew and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.
Politics

Our MPs reveal where they stand on voluntary assisted dying

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
20th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Queensland MPs are set to vote on euthanasia legislation this year, after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made it a key election pledge.

All members of the LNP have been granted a conscience vote on the contentious issue.

The Daily Mercury contacted MPs across the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Mirani regions to find out their stance on voluntary assisted dying as they await draft legislation from the Queensland Law Reform Commission, due by May.

Here is what they had to say:

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert:

Mrs Gilbert has stated her support for voluntary assisted dying legislation as she prepares to launch a survey to gauge the community’s stance on the issue.

Mrs Gilbert said she believed, on a personal level, there was a need for VAD legislation to give people with terminal illness a choice over whether to end their lives.

“After talking to young people who are looking at a really horrific end to their life, I do believe there needs to be that choice,” she said.

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm:

Ms Camm said she was undecided.

“We haven’t seen the draft legislation,” she said.

“I won’t be making a decision on that bill until I can fully view it, digest that information and also do my own research and engagement with my local community and constituents.”

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew:

Mr Andrew did not provide comment, except to say he had not seen the draft legislation yet.

Burdekin MP Dale Last:

Mr Last said he was undecided, but was listening to the feedback he had received from stakeholder groups and residents throughout the electorate on the issue.

“It is extremely important with issues like this, that the legislation is properly written to ensure we do not see unintended consequences,” he said.

“Once I have seen the legislation, I will make my decision on how I will vote based on that and the will of my constituents.”

