Council will not reveal how many impounded pets are killed but confirms more than 1000 were impounded last financial year. Here's what happened to some of them.
Pets & Animals

Our pet shame! 1000 animals locked up

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Apr 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council is remaining tight-lipped on how many animals taken to the pound end up being euthanised.

Last month the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group, which holds the tender for the pound, reported there were only six spaces left for animals and once they were full they would have to euthanise animals.

In the 2018-19 financial year 1023 animals were impounded.

GRC CEO Leisa Dowling said the main reasons for impoundment are animal roaming and animals being surrendered by owners.

"If an animal is found roaming for the first time, and is registered/microchipped, council will reunite it with its owner," Ms Dowling said.

"Animals born after July 2009 must be microchipped when purchased or given away.

"Registration, along with microchipping, is the best way to reunite lost pets with owners."

She said Gladstone Animal Rescue Group accepted all animals suitable for rehoming.

Animals identified as being a risk to the public or other animals are not considered suitable for rehoming.

"If a person has lost or found an animal, it is recommended to check the Lost and Found Register or Rescued Animal page on Gladstone Regional Council's website," Ms Dowling said.

"Unregistered animals are held for a maximum period of three business days, while registered animals are held for a maximum period of five business days."

For animals to be released pet owners must pay $104 upon their first release and $208 if the animal impounded more than once in 12 months.

A daily sustenance fee of $20.50 also applies.

Animals that are not released within these time frames may be euthanised or handed to GARG or other rescue groups to be adopted.

The council was asked how many animals were euthanised in the past financial year however they did not respond.

