Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Person receiving a vaccine.
Person receiving a vaccine.
News

OUR SAY: Don’t take vaccines for granted

Carlie Walker
11th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE we worry about the threat of coronavirus, it's all too easy to forget about other illnesses.

One of those is whooping cough, which poses an all-too-real threat to babies too young to be vaccinated and immuno-compromised people in our community.

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of how important vaccinations are in our community.

Anti-vaxxers argue that good hygiene is enough to protect us, that diseases that killed millions went the way of the dinosaurs disappeared because of a bit of disinfectant and detergent.

The truth is those diseases have been beaten back by vaccines.

Nothing proves that more than this current pandemic, which has spread like wildfire through some nations.

It may be the first time some in our generation fully appreciate the difference a vaccine can make when it comes to fighting disease.

Older generations, like my dad, remember years when one kid would fail to return to school in the new year because they were sick, or had died, with polio.

Fortunately for us there is a whooping cough vaccine available right now, and people can vaccinate themselves against the flu as well.

We need to do all we can to keep our community safe and that means protecting our youngest and most vulnerable members and all it takes is a simple jab.

anti-vaxxers opinion vaccines
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potentially lifesaving upgrades delayed after funding snub

        premium_icon Potentially lifesaving upgrades delayed after funding snub

        Health An upgrade to Collinsville Aerodrome would have made the region safer for residents

        Main St upgrade nearly half a million under budget

        premium_icon Main St upgrade nearly half a million under budget

        News The project is nearing completion and sitting well below the original $3.8 million...

        More tourism operators open as restrictions eased

        premium_icon More tourism operators open as restrictions eased

        Business Whitsunday Segway Tours has reopened as Queensland’s peak, membership-based tourism...

        Man suffers serious injury in Whitsundays fall

        premium_icon Man suffers serious injury in Whitsundays fall

        News It was reported the man fell several metres into a ditch.